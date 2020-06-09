Every black or brown adult, youth and child matters in Vermont and in our nation! Prevent Child Abuse Vermont works to end adverse childhood experiences and racism is one of them. The harm we do to children from physical, sexual and emotional abuse and/or neglect seems apparent to most people.
It may not be as clear why we consider racism a great harm to children and like the other adverse childhood experiences, can last a lifetime. Racism leads to children, youth of color and their parents, internalizing self-hatred. Racism is a way white people can justify small and large impactful actions that decrease opportunities for people of color — in education, work, housing, safety, mental health, health and justice. Greed is often at the core of why racism is part of so many systems, both public and private. The statistics remain staggering: more infant mortality; greatly disproportionate numbers of black men and other people of color imprisoned in this state and this country; and more youth and drivers of color stopped by police in Vermont and nationwide! According to the most recent statistics available, Vermont has a history of disproportionately more children of color in out-of-home placement than white children. See page 2 of this Child Welfare League of America Report displaying 2015 numbers (www.cwla.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Vermont.pdf).
We do all have a role in standing up to racism.
— Speak up when comments are made and actions taken. Make it clear to those around you, especially children, you do not agree with racist comments, beliefs and practices.
— Report to authorities racist policies and practices at work, in schools, organizations and government. Internal racism exists in policing, as we have so horrifically, once again, witnessed through media.
The murder of Mr. George Floyd and the pain of his family cannot be ignored. As a Vermonter, I am so proud of Gov. Phil Scott for speaking out against racism at his press conference on Monday, June 1. The governor’s plan to form a task force on racism in Vermont is a strong message, and appreciated. As with all good intentions, we will be looking for outcomes, for change. This takes time and lots of messaging and modeling. Scott appointing Ms. Xusana Davis, the first executive director of Racial Equity in Vermont, is a critical part of this undertaking.
— Speaking out and teaching through our actions to all our children that racism has no place in our communities and justice systems. Talking to our children about why people are marching and peacefully protesting, and even when some are causing destruction in their communities. We must explain why many people of color are done waiting after more than 300 years of horrific harm. And we must also tell children there are quite possibly more people working for justice and to end racism than ever before! Tell them you are one of them and invite them to be one, as well.
— Being part of the healing means standing with those marching for justice; taking a knee when given the opportunity, raising a Black Lives Matter flag, are signals to people of color and to those who are racist, that people of color are safe and respected here. When we stand up, we create the healthy, nurturing world we want all of them to inherit.
We, at PCAVT, will not allow this moment to pass. It is time to take on this deadly adverse childhood experience together and not bring racism forward into our children’s futures.
Linda E. Johnson is executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.