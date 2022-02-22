As I watched in horror, Justin Trudeau’s police beat and trampled peaceful protesters in Ottawa. I said to myself, with all the talk these days about ‘the death of democracy,’ this is truly what that looks like.
And then I waited for condemnations from the rest of the western democracies to come pouring in, but as of today, Feb. 20, nothing but crickets. Democracy dies in silence. I can’t help but think that if this were happening elsewhere in the world, such as Central/South America or Africa, the U.S. State Department would be quick to condemn it for what it is: a blatant violation of basic human rights. The rights to free speech and peaceful assembly are enshrined in the constitutions and charters we hold so dear.
I asked myself, how did we get to this point? I came to the realization it is the de-humanizing of those with whom we disagree that brought us here. The first step in de-humanizing a group of people is to label them all as Nazis, racists, misogynists, homophobes, white supremacists, anti-vaxxers, and any of other “ists” that are echoed everywhere these days. In the book “Rape of the Mind,” Joost Meerloo sums it up quite nicely by saying “He is a criminal …. He can be tried and found guilty of every conceivable ‘ism’ …. He is guilty every time he is something.”
So now these protesters, our fellow humans, are “the deplorables,” “the others” no longer fit to be part of society, no longer human. They have no rights. They must be demonized, ostracized and beaten into submission.
Every human, by virtue of being born a human, is entitled to the basic human rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In the past, we called these our God-given rights. These are unalienable rights.
Contrary to popular belief, these rights are not granted to us by our government. Our government is there to uphold these rights. These rights are ours at birth, and we cannot be deprived of them. So, too, is our right to bodily autonomy. It boggles my mind that the same ones shouting “My body, my choice” are so intolerant of those of us who do not wish to be vaccinated against our will.
Make no mistake, my friends, asking someone to choose between feeding their family and a jab they do not want, is forcing them against their will. At no time can any person be forced to undergo a medical treatment for the benefit of others. Also a person cannot be forced to undergo any medical treatment when they do not wish to even if it is for their own perceived good. Forcing a medical treatment on someone for any reason is akin to rape.
In conclusion, I am saddened by the fact we, as a society, have allowed ourselves to become so divided that we cannot see past our own prejudices. We have a chance right now to unite and stand with each other and fight for freedom. The true struggle here is a class struggle. It’s the haves against the have-nots. It’s the elite against the working class. And because they keep us squabbling with each other over masks and vaccines, we cannot see the big picture.
Never should a fellow human, no matter their political views, ever be beaten or trampled for peacefully protesting in order to redress a grievance with their government. There is no justification for this and we, as a free democracy, must speak out and condemn it.
Christopher Pattullo lives in Montgomery Center.
