It was my honor and privilege to volunteer to help work at the polls during the Berlin Primary Election on Aug. 9. I had the chance to get to know some of the excellent and dedicated men and women who take their time to help Berlin elections run smoothly. Many have served the town as poll workers for 10 years or more. The entire process was educational and rewarding. The end-of-evening method of processing and counting the ballots and write-in votes was very interesting.

It should be noted that a team of Democrat and Republican town officials and justices of the peace worked in harmony and unison to deliver a fair, honest and reliable count. As usual, Vermont does it right, because of the good people of all political persuasions working together.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.