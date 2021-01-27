The Vermont high school sports season is usually halfway completed by late January in a typical year. Because of COVID-19, games have yet to begin. When they are allowed to begin, it will seem strange to the high school athletes involved for there will be no fans allowed in the rinks or gyms as a precaution to combat the pandemic which has disrupted so much in the last year.
Our local Vermont sports video production company, CVTSPORT.net, has stepped up to enable schools, communities, families and fans to still watch and enjoy central Vermont high school sports in 2021. CVTSPORT.net will be helping to produce and livestream game videos for Montpelier boys and girls varsity basketball, U-32 boys and girls JV and varsity basketball, Spaulding boys and girls JV and varsity basketball, Spaulding boys and girls hockey, Northfield boys hockey, and Williamstown boys basketball. If the season begins in early February, this will total over 70 games in 40 days, plus playoffs.
This effort will include more than 10 crew members, including camera people, commentators, statisticians, producers and cable station program directors. We are glad to be able to help people stay involved in high school sports this winter. CVTSPORT.net has operated since 2007 and has incorporated more than 45 high school paid interns who were interested in camera, production, media, journalism or sports broadcasting future careers.
This season, Central Vermont Community Television, whose executive director is Tony Campos, has stepped up to support the effort.
CVTV723.org will air all Spaulding varsity hockey and basketball games on Channel 192 on the local cable dial in the Barre area. Each varsity Spaulding game will be available live on CVTV723.org, as well. Campos believes opportunities like this are exactly what community television is for, to serve the community.
During the next month, local sports fans will be able to watch and support many local high school sports games.
Below is a list of how and where you can watch and support your local teams:
Spaulding varsity hockey and basketball: www.CVTV723.org and Channel 192 on local cable. Donations to support the Spaulding High School broadcasts can be made on the CVTV723.org website.
Montpelier High School boys and girls JV and varsity basketball: www.NFHSnetwork.com (Subscription required; audio commentary by CVTSPORT.net).
Williamstown High School: boys JV and varsity basketball; U-32: girls JV and varsity basketball; Northfield: boys hockey; Spaulding: JV boys and girls basketball: www.CVTSPORT.net (Some U-32 games may be carried live on ORCA Media.)
Twinfield High School: Basketball, NSNSports.net.
Donations to support CVTSPORT.net live broadcasts can be made on the CVTSPORT.net.
Carl Parton runs Central Vermont Sports. He lives in Berlin.
