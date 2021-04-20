Would it be acceptable if your spouse cheated on you, but only occasionally, if your banker stole a small sum of your money each time you made a deposit, your broker or accountant skimmed a little of your investments or a salesperson offered you one item and fraudulently switched it for another once you paid for it?
Why then do we, as American citizens, allow and accept a little election fraud, some voter fraud and a small number of illegal, fake or illegitimately filled out ballots in our elections?
Honest politicians and election officials will admit there is always some level of impropriety in every election. We know many absentee ballots around the nation were filled out by voters long since deceased. We know there are some absentee ballots not filled out by the legal voter that was supposed to. The argument by proponents of “easy voting” is that the level of fraud and cheating is rare to small and it doesn’t affect the outcomes of our elections. They further argue that there is very little “evidence” of voter fraud. That is true mainly because it is very difficult to prove voter fraud. It takes time, money and deep levels of investigation to catch a single case of voter or election fraud. Even if investigators do catch voter fraud, little is done to the bad actor and it only proves one fraudulent vote. Simply put, it is not worth the time and money to catch cheaters so it is seldom investigated.
There is an old adage that fits nicely with this issue. A pint of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Preventing the potential of cheating or fraud, and making elections and voting less prone to cheating or fraud before the election, is the easiest way to ensure vote and election integrity. Voter ID, requested-only absentee ballots with witnessed signature verification and voter checklist confirmation and updating strengthen election integrity, security and voter confidence in the electoral process.
The Democrat-dominated Legislature is pushing forward S.15, a potential law that makes it “easier” to vote. Automatic and universal distribution of absentee ballots is one big permanent change it is pushing. That means unrequested ballots will be delivered to every name on every voter list in the state without being requested. Besides being costly for mailing and extra ballots having to be printed, it makes Vermont elections less secure and makes them more susceptible to fraud and cheating. One Middlebury landlord told of students collecting piles of ballots from one of his rentals and voting for the former addressees of his property. Due to COVID-19, the Vermont Secretary of State has yet to do customary post-election random audit of voting machines and ballots.
Vermont registration is very easy and takes only minutes. The process to request an absentee ballot takes seconds with a call or postcard sent to a town clerk or city manager. It is easy to vote in Vermont. There is, likewise, no history or evidence of voter suppression in Vermont. Vermonters who can’t take three minutes to vote likely spent even less time researching candidates, exploring issues or deliberating the consequences of their vote. That is not a recipe for success in a representative democracy. There is no need to make Vermont voting easier at the certain expense of making Vermont elections less secure, more prone to fraud and cheating and diminishing public confidence in our electoral system.
National polls report over 45% of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, suspect or outright stolen. It seems like the U.S. Congress HR.1 voting law bill and the Vermont Legislature voting law bill S.15 could have waited for the dust to settle and the stove to cool off before they pushed divisive and radically partisan-benefiting election laws.
My final assertion is that one cheating, fraudulent or unlawfully filled out ballot is one too many. Knowing that voter ID, signature verification and mandating absentee ballots be requested, could easily prevent almost all illegal votes and magnify public confidence in our electoral system, my level of tolerance for cheating, fraud, bad votes and unsecured elections is zero.
Carl Parton lives in Barre.
