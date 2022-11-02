We’ve probably all read about the use of cameras along some highways to measure the speed of vehicles, replacing the police stationed at various points with radar guns. Perhaps some of us have driven in the various states or foreign countries that utilize this technique.

There seems to be an outcry in opposition to the cameras replacing the police. The main reasons behind this protest movement seem to center on three fundamentals: the right to privacy, the use of cameras for non-speed issues, and the excessive cost of equipment.

