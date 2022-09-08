The right to choose is a moral and economic imperative; Vermont businesses cannot be silent.

Silence is complicity, so whether you’re a solopreneur or one of the state’s largest and most iconic brands, it’s time to take a firm stance on reproductive rights. Vermont employers have a critical role to play in defending and advancing access to essential care for their workers, consumers and communities. That’s why we’re calling on businesses across the state to endorse Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment — an historic opportunity to permanently enshrine reproductive rights in our state Constitution.

