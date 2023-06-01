The post-war period has been good to us here in Vermont. We didn’t have the riches of New York or California, but we had enough. Thinking we were more frugal, hardy sorts, Vermonters valued growing healthy children, dairy cows and a culture that accepted diversity of opinion. Fifty years ago, the state received a huge influx of counter-cultural, back-to-the land immigrants, who gave us Vermont’s famously progressive politics while building upon old-fashioned commitments to neighborliness. We felt proud and “Vermont strong.”
Now, everywhere we turn, we find people uncertain, anxious and lacking hope for the future. Certainly, disruptions at the national level — political division, economic instability — contribute to this malaise. But here in Vermont’s capital city, we’re waking up to a host of challenges — many of them homegrown, some legacies of past mistakes and some just now emerging — without easy solutions.
The time has come to face into these challenges, to constructively exploit them as catalysts for doing things differently. Our first step must be to stop compounding our errors of the past half-century.
The intent here is to start a public conversation by identifying the various problems and offering some context for them. Each challenge merits an in-depth discussion. How we respond will determine how we move into what is likely to be an increasingly disruptive future.
For example, we know more homeless people inhabit our streets, and we’re about to see a huge increase in this number. In part, the predicament stems from a 40-year-old policy of deinstitutionalization of those with mental health challenges. Even former advocates of this well-intentioned policy now recognize its shortcomings, due largely to our collective failure to fund local treatment centers.
A less-obvious cause is the monumental lack of affordable housing. Many homeless people are working, but simply can’t find housing at a cost manageable at local labor rates — and for every person currently without a home, there are easily 10 Montpelier residents facing housing insecurity in the face of real estate market factors.
Paradoxically, our proud libertarian values contribute to this problem. Montpelier’s prevailing “Not In My Backyard” attitude, the professed desire to “preserve the character of our neighborhoods,” has shot down many attempts to build affordable housing. Our more privileged residents, and our city council’s failure to take on the housing challenge, have fostered conditions in which the very people we want to retain and attract — those who work and who keep things working — can’t afford to live here.
Compounding cultural attitudes and status-quo policy inertia is the fact over 60% of Montpelier’s best land for building is occupied by parking lots, many owned by the state. In building an economy centered on the personal automobile, we promoted an energy-intensive lifestyle, “sprawl” that extends outward from the urban core while hollowing out the center. As our downtown office economy declines in response to COVID, climate change and economic realignment, we’re now stuck with a lot of unused asphalt — wasted land. Policy paralysis and the state’s bureaucratic turf wars prevent building any housing on these lots.
Montpelier’s fragile water system is another consequence of past errors. For 25 years, we have failed to address critical aging and design issues in pipes and equipment, presumably because repair costs would be greater than residents wanted to pay. Despite increasingly frequent water main ruptures, damage to residential plumbing and disruption of traffic, our city government will not act. Our “50-year plan” bequeaths the expense to the next generation and to future decades, when costs will be even higher while compounding the current damage.
Looming over all of this is climate change. Projections show Vermont — supposedly to be among the “safest” states — will still face health problems, food and housing shortages, increased infrastructure wear and tear, and economic disruption, including drastic job market changes. Are we facing up to the need to adapt, as well as mitigate? Not yet.
For example, what will we do if a catastrophic heat dome lingers over our area in summer? Our seniors and health-compromised residents are at risk if July temperatures go 25° warmer than normal (as we had in April). Few of our public buildings have air conditioning — where can we set up cooling shelters for high-risk individuals? We need the political will to do so before a crisis occurs.
Food supply is not secure in the face of climate change. Vermont produces only about one-tenth of the food its people consume; the rest is imported, primarily from the Midwest and California. But both regions are beset by droughts and floods, projected to get worse as aquifers run dry and snow packs melt. Then, our food is transported here in trucks, burning petroleum contributing to greenhouse gas emissions while vulnerable to rapid cost inflation. Where are the leaders looking at ways to assure a secure, affordable, locally-grown food supply?
We also face changes in our local economy and job market. Our current service economy includes too few jobs that provide for essential needs. A climate-disrupted national economy will suppress demand for many of the services that form the basis of Montpelier’s economy. Financial advisers, lawyers, restaurants, boutique shops and bureaucrats are not strictly essential; while those needing to live more frugally will be unable to patronize them. The result: economic instability, empty storefronts, unemployment and lost tax revenue. Regionally, global warming is predicted to hurt the ski industry, maple sugaring and other agricultural enterprises. We must devise new, local markets and mechanisms for creating jobs and generating wealth.
In this context, Montpelier faces unique challenges. As the hub of a larger rural region, it is the locus of many jobs and essential services needed by surrounding towns, and is the seat of state government. The cars converging here every day increase wear and tear on our roads, but their owners do not pay for road repair here. Montpelier has become the preferred destination for lots of in-migrating climate refugees whose financial advantages allow them to purchase second or “investment” homes in our charming town — driving up property values and forcing ever more residents into housing insecurity or onto the street.
Our city administration appears mired in paradigms of the past; our state Legislature, predominantly made up of representatives from small towns, has little interest in providing the regional support Montpelier needs. And taking on tough problems has never proven a good practice for officials who wish to get reelected.
This has to change. The banquet of consequences — and choices — has been laid out. We can no longer hope for a return to normal. It is time to accept our responsibility to make the hard choices ahead of us. This means getting to work building a future that is more durable, based on the strengths of our local communities and resilient enough to adapt to the challenges coming our way.
Dan Jones, Andrea Stander, Daniel Hecht, Tina Muncy, Stephen McArthur, Greg Gerdel, Lisa Burns, Stanley Brinkerhoff, Albert Sabatini, all comprise the Resilient Montpelier group.
