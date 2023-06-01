The post-war period has been good to us here in Vermont. We didn’t have the riches of New York or California, but we had enough. Thinking we were more frugal, hardy sorts, Vermonters valued growing healthy children, dairy cows and a culture that accepted diversity of opinion. Fifty years ago, the state received a huge influx of counter-cultural, back-to-the land immigrants, who gave us Vermont’s famously progressive politics while building upon old-fashioned commitments to neighborliness. We felt proud and “Vermont strong.”

Now, everywhere we turn, we find people uncertain, anxious and lacking hope for the future. Certainly, disruptions at the national level — political division, economic instability — contribute to this malaise. But here in Vermont’s capital city, we’re waking up to a host of challenges — many of them homegrown, some legacies of past mistakes and some just now emerging — without easy solutions.

