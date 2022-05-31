It’s time, past time, to abolish the Second Amendment.
We Americans are all about freedom. Ask anyone from the political left or right and they will tell you that they will fight for freedom. But if you ask what freedom is or what makes us free, the political divide will come into clear focus.
Our Constitution’s Bill of Rights is there to ensure and protect our rights and freedoms. But the Second Amendment has a grim history of taking rights away. The Second Amendment has robbed us of our most important right, the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Time and again, the grim news is that the lives of innocent children have been given in sacrifice to this uniquely American right to own weapons designed only for killing humans efficiently.
Americans are quick to thank the military for giving their lives for our freedom and way of life, but does anyone thank the elementary school children for giving their lives in the name of gun freedom? I’m going to guess that, in the past two years, far more children have died in their classroom in the name of gun freedom than active military have been killed in defense of our country.
The bloody toll of gun violence throughout this nation is unique in the world. The reason this happens here and nowhere else is clear: the American fetish with guns. This fetish is bolstered by the Second Amendment. No other country in the world worships guns like the USA..
Our national love affair with guns leads us to equate guns with freedom when, in fact, the opposite is true. The ocean of guns in our society chains us to an unending, unrelenting river of grief, violence and the carnage of children.
Western nations, other than the USA, that restrict guns don’t lack basic rights and freedoms. The Second Amendment is an archaic relic of a past age, a false god that does the opposite of ensuring liberty and freedom.
I wish we, as a nation, would hold in higher esteem the things that really do add freedom and quality to our lives. Education, access to health care, affordable housing, and ending poverty —all would take us further down freedom road than this ubiquitous, destructive access to guns.
Donny Osman lives in Plainfield.
