Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont issued a press release on Dec. 20, 2022, announcing it would forego its 2023 participation in OneCare Vermont, the state’s sole Accountable Care Organization.

We commend Blue Cross for this necessary step, and for its candid assessment of OneCare’s fundamental shortcomings. The state’s largest commercial insurer will pull nearly 93,000 members from OneCare, almost one-third of the Accountable Care Organization’s population, “due to the lack of tangible quality outcomes, (OneCare’s) inability to bend the cost curve, and (OneCare’s) new data approach that introduces concerns about security and privacy.”

