Hiroshima’s mayor Kazumi Matsui was right to request a moment of silence during the Olympics on Aug. 6 to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Japan. The Olympics Committee should grant his request.
The first atomic bomb was dropped by the U.S. on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and the second on Nagasaki three days later. The atomic bombs killed many tens of thousands instantly and others in the aftermath from radiation sickness.
We should remember the victims of the atomic bombings and all of World War II. The Olympics are about peace and having a moment of silence can draw awareness to the fact that there are still over 13,000 nuclear weapons in the world.
But at your home why not do something more than a moment of silence. You could write to your elected officials reminding them of the horror of nuclear weapons and why they must be eliminated.
There has been very little progress towards nuclear disarmament in recent decades. Treaties have fallen by the wayside. The costs of nuclear weapons and their modernization weighs heavily on everyone. The United States is planning to spend 634 billion dollars over the next decade sustaining and modernizing its nuclear arsenal, according to the Arms Control Association. Money spent on nukes is less money for society.
As President Dwight Eisenhower once said "Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. ...This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children ... This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron.”
That cross of iron still hangs above the world despite diplomatic efforts over many decades to reduce the danger. We have made some progress, but so much more needs to be done.
One of Eisenhower's initiatives, a treaty ending nuclear weapons testing still has not been realized. This despite the fact the U.S. has no need to test the arsenal. The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty should be ratified by the U.S. Senate very easily, but it has not been. Instead all we have seen in recent years is treaties disappearing, and no new ones forming.
We need people to write to their leaders telling them to get to work on nuclear disarmament.
One of the most sensible plans was proposed in 1996 by Generals Andrew Goodpaster and Lee Butler. They called for nukes to be reduced to very low levels, such as U.S. and Russian arsenals brought down to the hundreds instead of thousands. Deep cuts should be made to every nuclear arsenal around the globe. This makes a lot of sense to start reducing the weapons to low levels while allowing a smooth transition toward total disarmament. Going step by step will ease the fears of those who worry about disarming all nukes.
Hiroshima reminds us of the horror of nuclear weapons and war. And we owe it to the victims to see that nuclear weapons are banished from the face of the earth. But we need the public to advocate for nuclear disarmament. Your voice can make the difference for peace and disarmament.
William Lambers is the author of Nuclear Weapons, the Road to Peace and Ending World Hunger.
