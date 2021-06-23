I strongly believe I have done, and am doing, everything I have been asked to do in the Washington Central community. I am incredibly proud of everything we have accomplished this year.
When we reopened, children were thrilled to be back in school. As I reflected on the challenges we faced last year and the decisions we made to address them — decisions not everyone was happy about — I began to feel a strong sense of achievement.
First and foremost, the Washington Central schools were fully reopened and remained open for in-person instruction throughout the entire school year. We were one of only five districts in Vermont to achieve reopening fully while simultaneously enjoying a 95% student daily attendance rate.
We passed a financially responsible budget to provide relief to taxpayers during the global pandemic. It was the largest budget reduction in recent memory, but not one employee lost their job. We ended the year with a healthy surplus that will allow us to address additional initiatives in the years ahead.
We completed a full-scale Curriculum Management Review focused on improving student achievement.
Some members of the Washington Central educational community have expressed their unhappiness with some key decisions made this year. My goal in every decision has been what is in the best interests in improving students’ skills, knowledge and opportunities for success.
I became an educator many years ago because I had, and have, a sense of urgency around creating opportunities for students from all walks of life. To me, equity requires that every child, regardless of race, gender, religion, social and economic status, or disability, has access to outstanding educational opportunities.
Our district's achievement data shows without question the need to improve student achievement. In the 2018-2019 school year, only 4% of students on an Individual Education Plan were Proficient on the English Language Arts Smarter Balanced Assessment and only 1% were Proficient on the Math test. Only 13% of students who receive free and reduced lunch were Proficient on the English Language Arts Assessment and only 7% were proficient in Math.
Do you, as citizens of this community, believe these numbers are acceptable? I know we can do better. I know our administrators, teachers and support staff are, hands down, among the finest in Vermont. Our communities have consistently voted to support education as you can see in the recent vote to approve our district’s school budget.
As we go into the coming year, I am asking all members of our Washington Central community to work together to fulfill the promise of our children. Every student deserves an outstanding education that develops their skills, knowledge and choices about their futures. I strongly believe in including members from across our community to continue to make an outstanding education a promise to be met. Working together, we can build the kind of education that ensures the success of our children.
Bryan Olkowski is Washington Central Unified Union School District Superintendent of Schools.
