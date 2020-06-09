The recent commentary, “Speak up now before it's too late,” prompts me to speak up and say the writer is off base. She attacks the governor's pandemic orders, claiming our leaders were “armed with only erroneous models and absolutely no real data.” She doesn't explain what was wrong with the models. In fact, nationwide death is in line with them. Nor does she explain how statistics on deaths and infections in Vermont and elsewhere amount to “no real data.”
Next, she argues that the governor's orders went too far because death “is an extremely unlikely scenario for the 71% of Vermonters who are 50 or younger.” I haven't bothered to check the 71% for accuracy, because it's bad enough she seems to pooh-pooh the danger for 29% of the population. Instead, she accuses our state government of “hoarding enormous power” and says we need protection from it, not from the virus.
She writes of “what seems like an endless stream of dictatorial executive orders and addendums,” conveniently leaving out the governor's recent ones have removed restrictions, not added them. Also, he correctly has been relying on Vermont Statutes, Title 20, sections 8, 9, and 11, especially section 11(6) “To perform and exercise such other functions, powers and duties as may be deemed necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”
The scariest thing about this piece is, while it begins by urging us “to rationally and logically assess” the situation, it really tries to accomplish the opposite. The writer later says she hopes to see many of her friends “shift toward anger and indignation over the current situation.” Anger does not lead to rational decisions.
In my 34 years as a trial lawyer, I saw this repeatedly among clients, witnesses and lawyers. Stoking someone's anger in order to get what you want is simply taking advantage of that person. Don't let this writer take advantage of you at the expense of public safety.
Herbert G. Ogden lives in Mount Tabor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.