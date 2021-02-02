The recent lawsuit from an interstate title insurance company targeting nine Vermont municipal clerks has probably escaped most people’s notice. The lawsuit was intended to force them (and by extension and precedent, all clerks) to resume pre-pandemic operating hours and physical office access, regardless of the potential to create a significant avenue for new COVID-19 clusters to form in the heart of towns. Specifically, the lawsuit demanded clerks’ offices re-open under “customary” hours, defined as “usual,” “habitual,” “long-continued pre-COVID hours.”
It shouldn’t go unnoticed. It is a big deal with very big implications which may not be readily apparent, but are very real nonetheless – for Vermonters, as well as others beyond Vermont’s borders.
We all live in small communities. Even South Burlington – one of the defendants in the suit – is small by national standards. It can be easy sometimes to get a bit lost in our immediate perspectives and overlook the bigger picture. But if we step back to take a broader look at what this lawsuit was at its core, it’s scarier than you think.
This was a large, interstate corporation suing government to eliminate regulations put in place for the purpose of workplace safety and community health. It’s a dance we’ve seen time after time after time across the country. The big difference this time is that it wasn’t state or national government being targeted, it was municipal – specifically, small local governments. Given the disparity of resources available between small town government and large corporations, there is a vulnerability there. This lawsuit only proves that it’s being noticed.
And make no mistake, all the classic elements of these types of lawsuits were in place.
First, the suggestion that business had to be deregulated in order to be viable – this, despite the fact that business is actually up this year compared to last in the real estate industry in Vermont.
Second, the disregard for any financial blowback to the public. In my own office when the budget was in crisis last summer, my city needed to furlough several municipal employees for a time, including my own deputy. It simply wouldn’t have been possible to manage my office’s responsibility to keep the real estate market moving if the City Hall had not had reduced public access, as managing the historic traffic at my counter can some days be comparable to a full-time job in and of itself. The city would’ve been in a worse financial bind as a result (and who’s to say the same circumstances couldn’t arise again?).
Third, the attempt to silence or intimidate critics. I was subpoenaed by the plaintiff explicitly because of the stances I took in the press and an open letter signed by clerks across the Northeast I circulated in opposition.
Fourth, the deliberately placed slippery slope toolkit baked into the suit.
The text railed against a “scattershot approach to the opening of municipal land records that is highly inconsistent across the state.” It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the same argument would apply during non-pandemic times. If this reasoning were to be enshrined in precedent, it would be equally valid to force all clerks’ offices (and by extension, town and city halls) to be open full time, COVID-19 or no. The financial strain put on very small communities would be significant, in this instance, simply in the service of corporate convenience.
And fifth, the simultaneous political push for support for their deregulation efforts in the Legislature, where they unfortunately found ammunition for their case.
While the lawsuit was thankfully withdrawn in the midst of the hearing, this one instance was not my deepest concern. While I suspect the case will be back in some form or other (assuming there is enough time to bring it back before things return to normal on their own), I suspect this is only the beginning. Even a casual glance at the history of the last century makes it clear that the greater corporate push to dismantle regulations that protect workplace safety and community health provisions is relentless. This may just be the latest path they’ve discovered to get there.
John Odum is Montpelier’s City Clerk.
