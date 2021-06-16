In a short time, the Vermont Legislature will consider overturning the governor’s veto on proposed changes to the city charters of Montpelier and Winooski to allow non-United States citizens to vote on community matters on town ballots.
Everyone I’ve spoken to about these bills who has had reservations have come away from the conversation at least somewhat reassured once they understand what the proposals actually are (particularly that the changes will only apply to legal residents). The reason they’ve needed any reassurance at all is that there are several misunderstandings and inaccuracies in the arguments against it that are in circulation. I have heard in conversation, and read in op-ed pieces, notions that, in some cases, are flatly incorrect.
First of all let’s be absolutely clear; the two charter changes would only affect the two towns that passed them. This was a decision made by these communities simply because it’s how we want to make our own decisions on budgets, city councils, etc. It reflects our understanding that many of the people this would affect are people of color, or come from other cultures, and that these voices only make our shared communities stronger, better and fairer when they are welcomed to be heard as fully and completely as their neighbors.
It’s been suggested that since noncitizen voters in Montpelier will not have to meet the high, lengthy bar of completing the entire U.S. citizen process that the proposal is somehow inconsistent. Not only is this argument irrelevant (the proposals have no relation to the citizenship process itself), this is the point. These members of our communities have children in the schools now. They own property and pay property taxes now, regardless of if and when they complete the citizenship process. We wouldn’t be having this discussion otherwise.
There have been other concerns raised as well, and they are just as easily addressed. Would this somehow create two classes of voters? Of course not. In Montpelier and Winooski — again, the only place our charter changes would affect — there are only voters. Period. Noncitizens would simply become part of that class, no different than anyone else. That includes whether these noncitizens intend to live in our towns for one year or 20 years — which of course is exactly the way it works for everybody else. What matters is that they are our neighbors today.
Does there need to be a uniform process for towns to make this decision for themselves? Absolutely, and there already is one. It’s the process both communities went through; the charter process, either adoption or amendment. It is as thorough, comprehensive and democratic process as you can find.
Put simply, the Montpelier and Winooski communities decided that this is the way we want to run our own affairs, not anyone else’s. We have no say over any other towns, nor do we want a say over any other towns.
The most common argument I hear against the proposals is that they are somehow unconstitutional. This is simply wrong. After all, if it were true, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation. This has been repeatedly examined, discussed, considered and dissected by Vermont and U.S. Constitutional lawyers, scholars and the Legislature’s own attorneys. All are unanimous that this proposal is absolutely constitutional.
Here’s why. The line in the Vermont constitution requiring full citizenship for voting refers to Vermont state elections and Vermont state elections only. The same is true for the US Constitution which applies only to federal elections.
How can this be? Put simply, all the towns and cities are entirely created and run by the state. This means that the state can direct them to run their affairs in whatever manner they choose, which makes town voting a completely different animal than state and national voting. Again, this is not anyone’s opinion. It is simply the truth.
The oath of office taken by the legislators requires they “be true and faithful to the State of Vermont, and that (they) will not, directly or indirectly, do any act or thing injurious to the Constitution or Government thereof.” Since the Constitution puts this matter directly in their hands, either decision is consistent with that oath. The question is whether respecting the will of local citizens to run their own affairs as they see fit is a decision “true and faithful to the State of Vermont.” We in Montpelier and Winooski think it is. This means that to support the governor’s veto is to support the heavy hand of government to come down on me and my neighbors to deny us the right to run our affairs as we see fit. That would be wrong.
But I have faith that the Legislature will do the right thing. The Declaration of Independence states that governments “(derive) their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
It’s time to see if we mean it.
John Odum is the Montpelier City Clerk.
