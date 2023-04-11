The state must provide support to address the ongoing crisis of hunger and food insecurity in Vermont.

The federal Public Health Emergency is set to end on May 11, marking a new phase in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet the negative impacts of the pandemic continue for far too many across every community in Vermont. Food insecurity rates in Vermont are higher than they have ever been — higher than at the height of the pandemic — at a time when state and federal support programs have been reduced or ended. This concerning combination of increased need and reduced supports is creating surges in utilization of food shelves and meal sites across Vermont. The state must remain a focused partner to ensure everyone is able to meet this most essential and shared basic need — having enough to eat every day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.