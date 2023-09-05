The House and Senate agriculture committees are taking a fresh look at broadband programs as they work to rewrite the Farm Bill. Alarmingly, several ideas would significantly weaken the fiscal guardrails that steer rural broadband dollars to the remote, unserved communities where they’re most urgently needed.

There is near unanimity from policymakers at all levels that every American family ought to have access to broadband service. The vast majority of the 8.6 million households without broadband available (according to the FCC’s latest data) are in rural America. Far from being neglected populations, enormous efforts are being made to address the fundamental economics and entice the private sector to serve sparsely populated communities that are often topographically challenged.