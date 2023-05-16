When the Vermont House of Representatives took up the veto override of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, I joined the majority of my colleagues to override this veto on a 107 to 42 vote.
Over the course of this legislative session, I have heard from Vermonters who support this bill, and many who are opposed. I value all communication I receive about the issues we are facing in our state. But it was dismaying how many people who were opposed to this bill had encountered misinformation while forming their opinion.
S.5 will not raise the cost of heating fuel 70 cents a gallon. Period. Full stop. When this number was presented in a committee discussion of S.5, the commissioner presenting it immediately admitted it was probably incorrect. It is extremely unfortunate that this loose estimate, based on no hard data, has been repeatedly shared and caused anxiety for many Vermonters.
So what will be the cost of meeting our legally mandated emissions reductions goals and helping more Vermonter transition from financially volatile means of heating their homes? I don’t know. And neither does anyone else.
Which brings us to what S.5 actually does. It authorizes creation of a comprehensive model on how to achieve these goals — a roadmap on how to get there and a thorough analysis of what it will cost us to do so. When this information is delivered to the Legislature in 2025, we will have a clear understanding of the financial ramifications of any actions we may take. Not before.
Once we have this information in 2025, any action the Legislature may want to take would have to follow the same path as any other legislative action.
A new bill would have to be drafted and that bill would have to pass the House and Senate and then go before the governor. The Legislature at that time will not be locked into any of the actions the S.5 study may recommend.
Overriding the veto of S.5 will not raise the cost of heating our homes. Any increase in this cost next winter will be due to the same reasons Vermonters — and the local businesses delivering fuel to our homes — have experienced for years now: a volatile world oil market and multinational corporations valuing profits over people.
S.5 creates a study — an extremely valuable and important study, but that is all. I look forward to having the information it will provide and joining my fellow Vermonters in discussing what the wisest next steps will be.
William Notte is state representative from Rutland City.
