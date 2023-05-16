When the Vermont House of Representatives took up the veto override of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, I joined the majority of my colleagues to override this veto on a 107 to 42 vote.

Over the course of this legislative session, I have heard from Vermonters who support this bill, and many who are opposed. I value all communication I receive about the issues we are facing in our state. But it was dismaying how many people who were opposed to this bill had encountered misinformation while forming their opinion.

