There is an old, some might say outdated, rule that one should not discuss religion or politics in polite company. Women have traditionally been more concerned with social norms and politeness, but among younger generations, they are the ones rejecting this traditional advice.

New polling from State Policy Network shows that young women in the two predominant political parties are significantly less likely than their older counterparts to say they have stopped talking about politics and policy because it is too divisive. Among women, 61% of boomers have stopped talking politics — compared to 51% of Generation Z, or those born since 1997.