On Feb. 8, Mike Covey, executive director of the Vermont Traditions Coalition and trapping lobbyist, wrote an opinion piece that said, in sum, if you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then just don’t do it. As if fishing, hunting or trapping were beyond thinking about for anyone who happened not to fish, hunt or trap. He went on to suggest “can you imagine anyone wanting to deprive Vermonters of what is perhaps the least carbon-polluting and most organic food source? Wanting to force dependence on a polluting and often poisoned industrial food supply chain? Denying their neighbors the health and mental benefits of their connections to the outdoors? Discriminating against what are, for many, spiritual rituals?”

No, this wasn’t an argument to promote healthful eating — or spiritual rituals. It was about hunting.

