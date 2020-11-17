Gov. Scott’s Executive Order of Friday, Nov. 13, suffers from some major blind spots. I certainly understand the need to respond to our current spike in COVID-19 cases, but given there is no enforcement mechanism entailed in the order, Scott is asking for voluntary buy-in, and the greatest barrier to voluntary buy-in is logical inconsistency and a perception that a new rule is arbitrary, unevenly applied and unreasonably restrictive in certain contexts while leaving others unaffected.
The Executive Order bans any and all multi-household gatherings, even if they take place outdoors. As reported by The New York Times, “Researchers found that the chance of coronavirus transmission occurring indoors was nearly 20 times higher when compared with outdoors.” Meanwhile, gatherings continue to be permitted in enclosed spaces — within restaurants, gyms, houses of worship and other “structured” environments. Besides ignoring the fact outdoor activities are so much safer in terms of virus transmission, this order belittles the capacity of Vermonters to responsibly structure their own get-togethers and presumes restaurant owners/managers, for instance, to be more capable of following CDC guidelines than, say, old friends who value their daily healthy walk together out in nature and maintain at least 6 feet of separation.
Are gyms, churches and restaurants really safer than a walk in the woods?
On the emotional front, too, today’s order threatens to alienate even otherwise willingly compliant citizens, we who have previously understood and embraced the necessity of inconvenient anti-pandemic measures. As a leftist, I’m not usually alert to the heavy hand of the nanny state; however, when a government asks for my participation in an extreme warping of ordinary social life, the underlying rationale had better make extremely good sense. Citizen-state trust is a two-way street.
Here is just one example on the everyday lifestyle landscape that the new order assaults without sufficient justification. Like tens of thousands of other Vermonters, I am a co-parent. Must I now suddenly stop being with my child at my house every weekend just because she lives in a different household Monday-Friday?
Further, the order fails to respect the concept of trusted social pods, which have become a remarkably successful coping strategy in the coronavirus era. When asked at his Nov, 13 press conference, in fact, whether he could please distinguish between social pods and households, Scott said he did not really understand what pods are.
I trust my leaders only insofar as I agree with their motives and their measures. I fully trust Scott’s and Commissioner Levine’s motives; I just think today’s measure fails to contemplate our dilemma broadly enough and to implement a response to viral upsurge that treats all situations rationally across the board.
Christopher Noel lives in East Calais.
