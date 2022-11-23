The GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls and other Republicans are turning on Trump, falling all over themselves calling him a loser. Trump is the perfect scapegoat for the failures of the party. The sad thing for our country is the only reason some in the party have turned on him is his 2020 loss and the failure to bring victory to many of the candidates whom he endorsed.

The fact state parties promoted candidates who were woefully deficient, in experience and character, seems to be lost on the party. Some may have rejected Trump, but not Trumpism: routine demagoguery, personal attacks as their preferred means of communication, blatant and dog-whistle racism, and prejudice against anyone deemed to be “other.”

