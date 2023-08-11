The coming school year often brings excitement, anticipation and nervousness for children. As a child psychiatrist, I have witnessed firsthand the effect back-to-school anxiety can have on kids and their families, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic when we were all at home for varying amounts of time.

A 2023 study from Nemours Children’s Health found 86% of school-age children reported worrying at least some of the time and more than 1 in 3 children ages 9-13 worry at least once a week. The biggest worries children had were about school (64%).