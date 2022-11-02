I write this as the current board chair of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and on behalf of the current board of directors. We are in the final days of a vote for a proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union. This is after months of education on the merger and the benefits we believe it will provide. As a board, we collectively and wholeheartedly endorse this merger.

This is a merger that believes in Vermont values, embracing our environmental mission and a practical financial vision for the future. During the past year, we have been enthusiastically involved in the proposed merger of VSECU and NEFCU. This includes planning, education and navigating a rigorous regulatory process to gain approval for the proposed merger. We closely scrutinized our fiduciary responsibilities as board members. We diligently looked at the merger for greater potential and success for our members and for our VSECU staff. We looked at what could be detractors of the merger. We looked at impending competition of enormous magnitude. The evidence, for us, was overwhelmingly in favor of moving forward.

