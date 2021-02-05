I am responding to the letter, “Economy and external forces” by James B. Hall.
First, I feel it is incumbent upon me to emphasize that Mr. Hall’s views, despite my political perspective quite opposite of his, deserves my respect. He is a man of our community — he is a representative of what America is at a safe point from which we all should appreciate, from which time will propel us forward according to our own visions that open new questions; he believes in an America that has been tossed and challenged, been through the fire, and put on notice more times than one could want. And to the best of my knowledge, Mr. Hall does not support the antics of the far-right insurrectionists; rather, I sense his character as a down-to-Earth Vermonter, a lot like my grandfathers of the pre-1960s Vermont Republican tradition.
What is wrong with hoping America could become the best example of a truly great nation, as was hoped (I presume) by every American man and woman called into service to defend such an idea? I am a Cold War veteran of the U.S. Navy; I will leave it at that for now.
The nature of opinion pieces may preclude citations, which are very helpful to many readers. I probably did not see the article to which Mr. Hall is referring in his letter.
The Keystone Pipeline was intended for the transfer of dirty tar sands oil from Alberta’s dirty tar sands oil fields to ports in the Gulf of Mexico for export. To the best of my knowledge, none of this material was beneficial to the Northeast, nor for our petroleum reserves.
Although Donald Trump attempted an end to alternative energies, Pandora’s box was already open. The pipeline workers can now train for the demands that we are forced to confront.
Alluding to the “Green Economy,” clean energy didn’t die in the Trump era. The funding for the evolution from fossil fuels to clean energy was decreased, though the technology flourished and continued advancing. If the sun is crucial to our existence and is a powerful energy source, why not take advantage of that?
I am not pleased about wind turbines located in places that endanger wildlife. However, if there are plentiful locations where they pose no danger, why not take advantage of the wind?
America may be emerging from the post-truth world exacerbated by Donald Trump, the showman; does that mean solar modules have not been improved? The world is moving forward with solar energy systems that Donald Trump couldn’t stop.
The Keystone Pipeline (and other pipelines of recent endeavors) equals a lot of steel to be recycled for other needs, offering jobs for steel recyclers.
The demand for clean energy is unstoppable, hence the retraining initiative from the Obama administration and recently renewed by the Biden administration.
However, what is in the works to remake our energy grid, now antiquated to a very sad state? There are, again, more jobs. I am not abreast of developments in that realm, to my own fault.
Robert New lives in Chittenden.
