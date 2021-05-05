Great photo of Memorial Hall in North Calais by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur on the front page of Saturday’s Times Argus! Kudos on capturing a historic moment in the life of a Vermont landmark.
After this past year, it’s a joy to see progress. For more than a century, Memorial Hall has hosted memorials, weddings, meetings and more. And it will again! But first, a top-to-bottom rehabilitation and more funds are needed in order to reopen the building.
Built in 1886 on the shores of Mirror Lake by Civil War veterans to serve as a community gathering place, Memorial Hall is one of the oldest and most intact veterans’ halls in Vermont.
Jeb’s photo shows the first stage of a multi-phase plan, ably led by our architect/engineering team of R. Edwards & Co. and Engineering Ventures. We’ve contracted with Spates Construction to do this initial stabilization work, which involves lifting the building, digging a cellar, pouring new foundation, and replacing rotten sills and flooring.
During these difficult times, we’re inspired by, and grateful for, the generosity of the many Memorial Hall friends who’ve contributed time and money to restore the Hall, but we need help from the community to raise more money to finish the job — including exterior and interior finishing, modern amenities, and a lift and ramp for accessibility.
In addition to our donors, the North Calais Memorial Hall Association (NCMHA) would not be possible without grants from the following: The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program and the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service; Preservation Trust of Vermont; Town of Calais and the Calais Conservation Commission; Vermont Housing and Conservation Board; Vermont Division for Historic Preservation; The Woodbury Fund. NCMHA is a nonprofit group registered in the State of Vermont and has been granted 501(c)3 status.
Thanks, Times Argus, for sharing local news,
North Calais Memorial Hall Association
