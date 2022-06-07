Since the recent mass shooting events, I hear a lot of suggestions to improve public safety, almost all of them reactive. Why on earth can’t we get proactive and take measures that make it unnecessary to turn our schools, hospitals, grocery stores and more into fortresses?
OK, so the federal government is being held hostage by folks with warped ideas of what the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution really means. Some of our national leaders even phrase the matter in terms of “obeying” the Second Amendment, which I interpret as meaning everyone should be armed to the teeth.
We here in Vermont do not need to subscribe to the current national madness, and can take measures to make this the safest state in the country. Even though we have a pretty safe situation here most of the time, we are in no way immune from the types of horrific events playing out time and time again elsewhere. It is only a matter of time before the “unimaginable” will happen here.
We can and should take the lead to absolutely ban the purchase or ownership of weapons and auxiliary components whose primary purpose is the killing of people. They have no place in Vermont and are not needed for hunting or legitimate self-defense. Importing such devices into our state jeopardizes the safety of all of us, and penalties should be severe. Weapons of choice for terrorists and criminals should no longer be allowed here.
Will this solve all of our firearms problems? Of course not. But if we can rid ourselves of these dangerous weapons, we may reap the same benefits as folks in New Zealand, Australia, Great Britain and others have achieved. Their gun death experience is a very small fraction of what we experience here in the U.S. So let’s do this. We and our fellow Vermonters deserve it. And we may set an admirable example other states may follow.
Bob Murphy lives in Barre Town.
