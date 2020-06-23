As much as I hate to admit it, until recently, I, too, was completely ignorant of the term Juneteenth and its significance in the progress of our nation toward treating former slaves as human beings. Although I’m sure the history I studied back in high school included the Emancipation Proclamation, I am equally sure no mention was ever made of the action taken nearly two-and-a-half years later that made clear slavery was no longer allowed anywhere in the United. States.
Also, as much as I hate to admit it, I have to give President Trump some credit for my having recently been educated as to the meaning of Juneteenth. Although I’m sure it wasn’t his intent, his scheduling a political rally on that date in Tulsa, and the pushback that ensued, ensured many people like me received a badly needed education on this significant event. As some have recently stated, there is more than one Independence Day in America.
Because of its significance to all Americans, Juneteenth deserves to be established as a National Holiday, and celebrated annually throughout the nation. Now I know that establishing this as a National Holiday would be a very long shot, considering the current conservative makeup of the White House and the Senate.
So I encourage Governor Scott to take necessary steps to make it an official holiday in the State of Vermont. We often like to portray ourselves as “the first State in the nation to abolish slavery in its Constitution.” That may be true, but having been born in Vermont, and having lived here most of my life, I can assure you racial bias and prejudice persist in this state as elsewhere. As recent examples, look at the case of Vt. State Rep. Kiah Morris being essentially forced to resign her legislative position for her own safety, and the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter road painting in Montpelier.
Vermont has a lot of work to do to try to eradicate racism and prejudice. One step of significance would be the establishment and celebration of Juneteenth throughout this great state of ours. Doing so should make us all proud.
Bob Murphy lives in Barre.
