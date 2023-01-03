The Friends of the Aldrich Library would like to thank all of the businesses, organizations, families and individuals who contributed to the Light Up the Library display and raffle during the holiday season. All three floors of the library were lit with some 50 items to view and raffle off, and the Friends made over $2,000 to support future library programs and services for all ages. We are grateful to all those who came to visit the library during the two weeks of the event.
What a community effort it was. Friends of the Library helped with many details of the project, from the initial mailing, to turning lights on and off every day, to ushering at the play “A Christmas Carol,” and to helping with setup and cleanup. Thank you to The Times Argus, The World, Front Porch Forum, Barre Partnership, and Aired Out for helping us spread the word and, especially, to the Granite Center Garden Club for the lovely holiday decorations that served as a backdrop for the display.
Donors from businesses and organizations seemed to have fun setting up their trees and other items, and visitors of all ages marveled at the display throughout the building. Some came back more than once to buy more raffle tickets. The Friends were particularly pleased we could introduce some new people to our wonderful library. Raffle winners couldn’t have been more enthusiastic when picking up their items afterwards.
The list of donors is long, so please bear with us as the Friends thank Thunder Road, Vicki Gauthier, Wobby’s Jewelers, First Universalist Church Barre, Barre Youth Soccer Association, Barre Figure Skating Club, Emslie’s Florist, Helen Allen, Miles Supply, Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts, Kitty Korner Café, Shadroui/Bowling family, Dolan/Duquette family, Rehab Gym, Alexa Hatley-Kadlecova, Barre Area Senior Center, Cobble Hill Quilts, Judy Cookson, Barre Values Group, Barre Rotary Club, Kessler family, Last Time Around, Kolling family, The Meltdown, Jazzercise, Exile, Booth Family Farm, Barre Kiwanis Club, Campo di Vino, AR Market, Kiniry/Heureman family, Lenny’s Shoe, Quarry Kitchen & Spirits, Pearl Street Pizza, Neddo Family Vineyards, Espresso Bueno, Bragg Farm, Barre Lions/Tatro Appliances, Stone & Browning, Nelson’s Ace Hardware, Barre Historical Society, Barre Partnership, Clear Choice MD, and, especially, the Aldrich Public Library staff.
Special thanks go to Alan Kessler, who, with his daughter, Agatha, started this event last year and encouraged the Friends to take it on. We hope to Light Up the Library again next year, thanks to the community’s enthusiastic support.
Pamela Murphy and Marianne Kotch are co-presidents of the Friends of the Aldrich Library in Barre.
