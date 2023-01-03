The Friends of the Aldrich Library would like to thank all of the businesses, organizations, families and individuals who contributed to the Light Up the Library display and raffle during the holiday season. All three floors of the library were lit with some 50 items to view and raffle off, and the Friends made over $2,000 to support future library programs and services for all ages. We are grateful to all those who came to visit the library during the two weeks of the event.

What a community effort it was. Friends of the Library helped with many details of the project, from the initial mailing, to turning lights on and off every day, to ushering at the play “A Christmas Carol,” and to helping with setup and cleanup. Thank you to The Times Argus, The World, Front Porch Forum, Barre Partnership, and Aired Out for helping us spread the word and, especially, to the Granite Center Garden Club for the lovely holiday decorations that served as a backdrop for the display.

