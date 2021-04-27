May Day is approaching and in this time of inclusion, thoughts go to the well-documented labor strikes, like the Lawrence, Massachusetts, “Bread and Roses” mill strike. During that strike, 45 children were sent up to the Italian enclave in Barre City for protection from the violence against, and arrests of, their parents. That, too, is well-documented.
But why were more of their precious non-Italian children sent there than anywhere else? What was the bond, so trusting, that allowed their Polish and Lithuanian parents to put them on the train for Vermont sight unseen? Especially when their local media branded Barre City a den of dangerous, bomb throwing radical, Italian activists.
Anarchist Carlo Tresca and other Italian radical activists were labor agitators and organizers through organizations such as the Socialist Labor Party and the Industrial Workers of the World at that time. New England had been populated with Italian immigrants who brought their strong labor union ideals with them when they were recruited to work in the extraction and stone carving industries, as well as the textile mills. Their organizing efforts in the Quincy, Massachusetts, and Barre, Vermont, area attracted attention throughout the labor movement during a time of fierce debate about American unions rejecting immigrant labor.
Tresca was invited to speak at the 1912 May Day demonstration in Lawrence. He recalled: “I went to Lawrence like a Mohammedan to Mecca: with burning faith in my heart.” But the parade attracted only 5,000 members of the I.W.W., mostly Italians, with a large rally at the jail where striking prisoners were being held. The Polish and Lithuanian textile workers formed a bond with Italian workers that was so strong because of the militant solidarity between them and appreciation for the organizing skills Italian workers brought to New England — language barrier and all.
In 1912, Cosette Laffargo was age 3. Her father ran the printing press for several popular radical newspapers, Cronaca Sovversiva, L’Assino, Lo Scalpolino among them. Artist and Socialist Carlo Abate illustrated the newspapers and was a generous supporter of the labor movement, leaving bags of groceries at the doorstep of striking families. As a strong advocate for young people, he founded the Barre Evening Drawing School along with Charles Pamperl, so that young people had a chance to profit from the granite industry without risking their health in dust-filled sheds and dying young of silicosis.
Even before opening the school, Abate often employed neighborhood youth as models, giving private art lessons to those children who showed interest and promise. Cosette was one of those children. After graduating from Spaulding High School in 1927, Cosette Laffargo embarked on an art and academic career that first brought her home to Barre City as an instructor in the drawing school. She was also a memorial designer, the first woman we know of to work as an artist in the Vermont granite industry.
On May Day, May 1, 2021, I will be offering a guided Hope Cemetery tour, “From Elia to Cosette; from an assassination to the first woman of granite” — from conflicting stories of Corti’s killing to the amazing career of Cosette Laffargo and the labor movement that linked them together. Meet at the Fantoni Fountain at 10 a.m. May 1. It is an easy, paved walkway and those who cannot walk for an hour can drive from stone to stone. We will have to be close to be able to hear, so please wear a mask for the health and safety of others.
Joelen Mulvaney lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.