When we elect leadership, we entrust them to act on behalf of their constituents. Constituents means everyone, not just those who voted for them. City council has open meetings where residents can have meaningful discourse with their leadership. We expect them to make weighty decisions, how to spend tax money, what projects will happen, overseeing city government … but when they decide what flag to fly, they are “acting on a whim?”
Delcore has become very cynical about democracy. For the record. A hostile and challenging debate about a request to fly a “Black Lives Matters” flag during the height of national focus on civil rights was met with a reasonable and useful solution. The council created the Diversity and Equity Committee to help them when and if a request arose and a process to make that request. There is a form to fill out and rules to follow, as spelled out clearly in both the application and flag policy.
Every time a vote to close the neighborhood schools and build one big one came up, it was handily turned down. The will of the people spoke time and time again about keeping the center of their neighborhoods intact. Then a very clever move was made. Instead of putting that question on the ballot, the question became a vote to decide which site to build it on. The rest is history.
There is a way to manipulate the system, it’s true. To put a question on the ballot without getting any signatures to see if there is enough support, as was the case in the three flags only vote and then no time to educate the electorate about it, is clever but rightly determined by our state representatives to be excessive and divisive.
For those of my neighbors who thought a social ill as deep as racial bias could be put away with a handy end-run around the democratic process, it is obvious, now, that‘s not possible. The best outcome from the request to demonstrate our city’s willingness to highlight the need for social justice was to create a mechanism to continue examining and developing paths to equity for all who live, work, study, visit and drive through our fair city.
Joelen Mulvaney lives in Barre City.
