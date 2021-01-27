I am grateful to Barre City Council for recognizing the impacts of our national and global world on our fair city and its residents. We need look no further than the infection rates of neighboring states, stimulus checks from the feds and closed international borders to realize how much we need to address and deal with non-local problems and concerns … and that’s taking up only one of the numerous issues, local, national and global, that we must discuss and make community decisions around.
I am voting for councilors who are willing to face our community’s problems, not just trumpet a false narrative to attract investment. We need a broad perspective in order to resolve them effectively, with equity for all.
How would we know what equity is if we have never studied or discussed it? Why do we need to now? Well, in 1771, there was no need, Ira never noticed the extant Abenaki village tucked into the valley. In 1780, all 65 Wildersburg families were Anglo, from down country consumed by farming. Scottish came along to work the granite, speaking English, bringing commerce and union activism. With Italian immigrants, international politics and political activism taught the sleepy first settlers and their kin a thing or two about global issues.
In the ensuing years, Barre City became a beacon of national and international labor organizing and national labor solidarity, taking in children from the bitter Lawrence, Massachusetts, union strikes and having public discourse about the philosophies of political figures who lectured here. People like Samuel Gompers, Eugene Debs and Emma Goldman spoke of national and global politics and social movements and how it affects our local communities.
Take pride in our city’s forward thinking — it’s what saved us during the Depression, when we suffered less than other places because of strong labor unions and compassionate neighbors who helped each other. We cannot thrive by ignoring pressing social issues that challenge our definitions of democracy. We thrive by recognizing and welcoming our community’s strengths and weaknesses, hearing every voice, no matter how small, about every issue, no matter how big.
Joelen Mulvaney lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.