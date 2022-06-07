As a professor at Castleton University, I have taught ecology and ecotoxicology for over 20 years. Prior to coming to Vermont, I worked as a biologist in the Ecological Effects Branch, in the Office of Pesticides at the U.S. EPA. I am uniquely qualified to speak on the subject of herbicide use in Vermont lakes, both as a toxicologist and an ecologist. This letter pertains mostly to the Aquatic Nuisance Control (ANC) permit requested by the Lake Bomoseen Association but it is relevant on a much broader scale.
1. Eurasian watermilfoil (EWM) is considered an aquatic invasive species by the state of Vermont. However, it is not behaving as an invasive species like frogbit or garlic mustard are currently. I would say that, after 40 years in Vermont, it is not so much an invader but a resident. EWM has been under management for most of this time, and for at least the past 20 years, populations have been under control in Lake Bomoseen. This hardly qualifies it as “invading” the lake. My colleague, Ivy Marr, has done substantial research into the matter of plant surveys in Lake Bomoseen. She and other scientists consider EWM now a well-established part of the diverse plant community in Lake Bomoseen. That is not to say EWM should not be monitored or managed. I think, precisely because of effective management, it has become less an ecological menace and more of an inconvenience to people. Yes, people should manually clear their dock areas, boats should continue to be washed and rinsed so not to spread it to other milfoil-free lakes, and procedures like DASH should be utilized to clear specific problem areas. However, chemical applications to public (and private) waterbodies should be considered an option of last resort, not the first response as suggested by a small group of lake house owners.
2. The acute toxic impact of this chemical to aquatic animal life is much lower than other available herbicides. However, that does not mean the ecological impact is negligible or even acceptable. In fact, because of the broad spectrum of impact on all aquatic plant species, the adverse impact from ProcellaCOR is quite severe. Fish cannot survive and thrive in a lake devoid of plant cover or without a prey base. The profound and catastrophic impacts (as identified in the U.S. EPA Ecological Effects and Environmental Fate Risk Assessment) will have cascading detrimental effects on all lake organisms from native plants to benthic invertebrates to smallmouth bass and perch. The adverse impacts to aquatic plant species have been shown in studies from the Midwest and predicted in the EPA’s Ecological Risk Assessment. The mode of action of ProcellaCOR, which mimics plant auxins, means all plants will be impacted because all plants are regulated by auxins. Even the herbicide label from SePRO cautions users about this. High toxicity to all plants is expected, but it may take longer for the effects to be seen in some more broad-leafed species while thin-leafed species such as milfoil seem to show withering within days of exposure. If this were a question of public health, such as treating a lake to kill a toxic algae that could harm pets and people, it might be worth the ecological risks. But this a weed, and you might agree that taking a “scorched earth” approach for a terrestrial weed like dandelions or even buckthorn would never be allowed in a city green space or state park. Dead and dying vegetation, and the resulting absence of squirrels, birds and butterflies, in large swaths of fields would cause great alarm. Most people would be upset and some would be outraged. Applying this to a lake hides the truth of the impact because the lake will still look blue after using this herbicide. But some of us can see and feel these impacts, like the many Vermont anglers who oppose herbicide applications in lakes. They, I and many other environmentally minded people believe using ProcellaCOR to kill EWM is not worth the cost of the reducing the overall diversity of aquatic plant communities and destroying a thriving, recreational fishery.
3. The long-term impacts on people, plants and aquatic organism are virtually unknown for ProcellaCOR. Consider that every pesticide ever removed from the market had initially been registered by the U.S. EPA. Pesticides such as DDT, chlordane, dieldrin and others had been used ubiquitously in the United States until we realized they were causing long-term detrimental impacts to the environment and humans. These chemicals also had a low acute toxicity and were thought to be “harmless” when they were used. It was within a short period of time that scientists began to see the harmful effects but, in all cases, it took over 20 years to remove these chemicals from the market. The recovery from that damage took well more than another 20 years to achieve and unfortunately for some species, recovery has never occurred. My former student, Anna Ploof, has investigated the chronic effects of ProcellaCOR in studies published since its registration in 2017. In every study, the results reveal the red flags associated with chronic, low-dose exposure and portend the potential for long-term endocrine disruption and reproductive decline in animals.
4. The process for allowing the addition of toxic chemicals in Vermont lakes and rivers is utterly flawed. There are criteria listed on the permit application and it is clear to anyone who reads them that ProcellaCOR has not satisfied the conditions for use in Vermont. The U.S. EPA entrusts the states to do due diligence when allowing such products in the waterways within their states’ jurisdiction and yet it appears Vermont sees the very presence of a “registration” as an “approval.” It appears that, instead of carefully reading and analyzing the reports put forth upon registration by the EPA on human, economic and ecological effects, the Vermont DEC seems to rely on a sort of “Cliff Notes” summary put forth by the makers of these chemicals. The Vermont DEC has taken the position that, because of the low toxicity of ProcellaCOR to mammals, fish and birds, the ecological impacts will be minimal. However, the EPA Ecological Effects and Environmental Fate Risk Assessment clearly identifies the persistence of ProcellaCOR is quite variable and chronic exposures result in degradation of benthic invertebrates (which, as you know, are the prey base in lake systems).
5. Finally, on a related note to my point in paragraph 4., the idea that there is one person in the DEC with sole power to allow or disallow the addition of toxic chemicals into our lakes and streams, is appalling. One person can submit a permit request and another person can grant it? At a minimum, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation should be in agreement on any pesticide approval. I realize the mandate to deal with aquatic invasives falls to the DEC but that should not give the agency carte blanche to use “whatever means necessary.” In a democracy, there are supposed to be checks and balances. This is why the U.S. EPA was created in the early 1970s and put in charge of pesticide registration. Prior to this, pesticide approval was granted by the Department of Agriculture. Clearly, the user of pesticides should not be in the position to grant the permits for use. That is the current system in place in Vermont now — the Vermont DEC wants to use herbicides to control invasive species, and they get to grant themselves permission to use them. In the case of chemical applications to waterbodies, having two agencies agree on a treatment plan that impacts not only the invasive species but all species that could be exposed, is vital and entirely appropriate. In addition, a person or group requesting such an ANC permit should be required to get the approval from the select boards of every town associated with the lake or river impacted prior to being allowed to even submit the ANC permit request. These are changes the Vermont State Legislature should enact now. Until this process demonstrates transparency, fairness and scientific integrity, Gov. Phil Scott should declare a moratorium on all lake and stream pesticide applications, except for issues where public health is threatened.
Cynthia Moulton is a professor at Castleton University Department of Natural Sciences.
