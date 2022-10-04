Article 2 on the back side of the absentee ballot you have or will receive for the November general election, seeks to change the Berlin charter so you no longer will have an elected town clerk. If this article passes, the Berlin Select Board will hire your town clerk. You will no longer have someone whom you elected, working solely for you in the town offices. Every employee will answer to the select board, and, to quote the charter, “serve at the pleasure of the select board.”

The select board already controls who assesses your property and how they do it because they hire the assessors. The select board was able to convince you, the voter, no one residing in the town was qualified to be elected and to do the assessing; therefore, we would all be better off if they did the hiring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.