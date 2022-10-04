Article 2 on the back side of the absentee ballot you have or will receive for the November general election, seeks to change the Berlin charter so you no longer will have an elected town clerk. If this article passes, the Berlin Select Board will hire your town clerk. You will no longer have someone whom you elected, working solely for you in the town offices. Every employee will answer to the select board, and, to quote the charter, “serve at the pleasure of the select board.”
The select board already controls who assesses your property and how they do it because they hire the assessors. The select board was able to convince you, the voter, no one residing in the town was qualified to be elected and to do the assessing; therefore, we would all be better off if they did the hiring.
The select board already controls the treasurer’s position because they were able to convince you, the voter, they could make a better decision about who is qualified and who isn’t. They managed to convince you, the voter, to allow them to hire for this position by using scare tactics and blatant lies on you to convince you an elected treasurer was unqualified; therefore, you should allow the select board to do the hiring.
The select board also controls the audit of their own books. They hire who they want to do the annual audits. They, again, got this control because they convinced you, the voter, it was such a big job to do an audit that no one residing in town was qualified to be elected to do the job.
All three of these positions now are hired by, answer to, and serve “at the pleasure of the select board,” not you, the voter. I question if any of the people in these three positions would actually be able to say “no” to the select board for fear of losing their jobs and contracts with the town.
Is this what you want to happen to the town clerk’s position, too?
The elected town clerk lives in the town and works for you, the residents of Berlin, not the select board. The elected town clerk does not answer to the select board. The elected town clerk is governed by state statues. In my opinion, this is the main reason why the select board is asking you to change this. They want to control the town clerk so they won’t have anyone telling them they can’t do something because it doesn’t follow state statutes. They want to be able to do what they want, when they want to do it, with no one telling them they can’t. I question why would a hired town clerk tell them they couldn’t do something since it might risk their job. I guess the select board is, again, telling you they are better qualified to choose your town clerk than you, the voter, is.
If you think it is OK for any group of five people, at any given time, to control your entire town, then go ahead and vote “yes” on Article 2.
But if you feel as I do, you want a town clerk who works solely for the residents of Berlin because you elected them, then I ask that you vote “no” on Article 2.
Rosemary Morse was the elected Berlin Town Clerk for 20 years.
