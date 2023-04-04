Hello again, Maple People, It's Burr from Morse Farm, and I've got a pet peeve with a common misconception about our age-old delicacy, sugar on snow. We've all read folksy articles and books about Vermont, especially Vermont's famous maple image. And any writing about Vermont maple worth its salt, uh sugar, must mention the sweetest of our tradition, "sugar on snow."

Here's my problem: Some of these writers, who ought to know better, commonly describe pouring syrup over snow … an example: "Mr. Cupelo, the neighborhood maple sugar maker, invited everyone up for sugar on snow. When we arrived, he hurried out the door with a dipper of hot syrup and poured it over the snow. We all ate our fill of the springtime delectable."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.