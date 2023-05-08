Regarding the “Bee wary?” quip in the April 27 issue of The Times Argus that the Montpelier City Council does not want us to mow our lawns during the entire month of May, the only thing to be wary of is the city council. What is this city coming to that they want to suggest regulating lawn mowing?
Most of the good people on my street have small lawns and we mow with hand-push mowers — good for the ecology — no gasoline engine fumes. The grass is already (as of May 2) getting tall, and I have to get out soon to mow it. One of my neighbors has already mowed his front lawn. If we wait until the first of June, they will be unmowable by a hand-push mower because it will be knee-high. Is the city council ready to bring a bush whacker in to deal with this then?
I am not worried about putting bees first. My front lawn is a garden with flowers all over the place, and I have plenty of bees doing their thing all summer. They buzz around for the warm months and have a great time enjoying the flowers. What is the city council plotting next — that maybe we should not plow and snow scoop our driveways in the winter because it might cause bugs underneath not to survive or tear up some turn that harbors worms?
I believe the Montpelier City Council should be focusing on many more important issues for the betterment of the people.
Let’s start with the desperate paving that is needed on most of our city streets — beginning with Towne Hill Road. Then let’s work toward making Liberty Street parking only on one side. It is an artery that many use and when there are cars on both sides, it is impossible to pass through and people have to stop, sometimes go into a driveway, and wait for a car to pass.
And speaking of parking and the new winter parking of moving back and forth each day on different sides of the street, it needs to be much more enforced; cars need to be towed that block people trying to get in and out of their driveways and which also block large delivery trucks that are trying to deliver oil, gas, packages, pick up trash and let’s include getting firetrucks and ambulances through. The $15 fine for wrong-sided street parking should be increased to $50 or more. People will never learn or care with such a small charge.
Then let’s make Hubbard Park safe with making dogs to be leashed and enforcing it. There is no reason for people to be bitten by people’s pets, who have no responsibility. Funny thing: When a local news station went up there to do a story, their camera man was bitten. Shame on that dog owner. So much more could be done to improve the safety of our city.
I will say that our police and fire departments work very hard in making this a safe place when not interfered by the city council. But that is another letter yet ....
Stephen Morse lives in Montpelier.
