Regarding the “Bee wary?” quip in the April 27 issue of The Times Argus that the Montpelier City Council does not want us to mow our lawns during the entire month of May, the only thing to be wary of is the city council. What is this city coming to that they want to suggest regulating lawn mowing?

Most of the good people on my street have small lawns and we mow with hand-push mowers — good for the ecology — no gasoline engine fumes. The grass is already (as of May 2) getting tall, and I have to get out soon to mow it. One of my neighbors has already mowed his front lawn. If we wait until the first of June, they will be unmowable by a hand-push mower because it will be knee-high. Is the city council ready to bring a bush whacker in to deal with this then?

