Thank you for your extensive coverage of the tragic loss of Congregational Church sanctuary of United Federated Church in Williamstown on Tuesday last week.
Many of us have been stunned at such a loss, our family being four-generations members. But already some positive aspects are coming forth. First off, no one was physically injured or died in the fire and we can be very thankful that it was not arson. The cause will never be fully discovered.
We have been privileged to have had some excellent coverage through the years by David Delcore when we took on the rebuilding of the historic, last existing, two-keyboard tracker pipe organ built in 1868 by Randolph Center organ builder William Nutting Jr. Organist Florence Winters took on the challenge of seeing the restoration come to completion, taking many years of fundraising events to finance the project.
My brother, David C. Morse, and I started our pipe organ careers on that organ at ages 12 and 17, respectively. He came back from Providence, Rhode Island, in 2005 to play the dedication recital and very recently came back from Florida to a 50-year celebration of his pipe organ career.
Pastor Doug Cameron faces a difficult journey of leading to build a new facility to meet all of our needs. The church had been closed for a year and was slated to reopen that Sunday so the Methodist sanctuary was cleaned and an historic service of rising up from the ashes was celebrated with the promise that the Body of Christ in Williamstown will lead on!
Some wonder why such a fire occurs. I know that God was watching out as not only was the historic Revere bell miraculously plucked and saved from the steeple, but a picture of Jesus as the Good Shepherd and two little white ceramic angels from the altar, were found totally intact in the rubble and saved.
The skyline of Williamstown has been altered forever, but now is the opportunity for United Federated Church to work in oneness and unity of spirit to rebuild, proclaim and bear the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the surrounding community.
A huge thank-you to everyone for your love, prayers, support and finances during this time. May God richly bless each one of you!
Stephen Morse lives in Montpelier.
