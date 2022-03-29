To answer John McClaughry’s commentary “Is the electric vehicle for you?” March 25, the answer for me is a definite “yes.” As an EV driver for nine years with two EVs in the garage, I am offering another perspective of ownership.
Range anxiety has evolved into range awareness with having vehicles that can go 275 to 300 miles in the summer and 175 to 200 miles in the winter. The most my wife and I drive during the workweek is 50 miles each day that can be replaced every night we sleep with the 220-volt charger in our garage at a low electricity rate. This translates to $0.03 per mile to “fuel up” or about $1.50 per charge to top off each car. This is a cheaper rate compared to an ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicle, especially at today’s gas prices.
In the summer of 2013, I drove my EV to North Carolina using a charging app on my phone that assisted with plotting out distances and finding chargers with no problems along the way, and that is with fewer charging stations at the time. With one of our current EVs, I drove the trip again this past summer of 2021. Again, no difficulties with more charging stations and using a three-year free charging plan on a 2,000-mile trip paying nothing for “fuel.”
Maintenance on our EVs is minimal with fewer moving parts and no oil changes. The only regular fluid we put in our cars is windshield-washer fluid. Regarding efficiency, a typical ICE car is 20% efficient with the remaining 80% being heat loss and tailpipe emissions. With an EV, it is a different scenario with 80 to 90% efficiency. Thousands of dollars can be saved over just five years of EV ownership.
Mr. McClaughry pointed out the environmental and ethical impact of mining and providing the materials for EV batteries. He failed to mention lithium, cobalt and nickel can be reused and the batteries are recycled at the end of their life. As research and technology evolves, these materials will be replaced with those with less impact. Obviously, gasoline cannot be reused or recycled once it enters the environment as a burned pollutant.
Consider the production process of gasoline starting with the environmental destruction of drilling oil, the negative health impacts on those living near refineries, transporting the material and the resulting damage of the end product on our environment.
It has been found that degradation over the life cycle of an EV battery is low. One car company offers a guarantee for the battery to stay at 70% for 150,000 miles or eight years. The standard warranty for most in the U.S. is eight years or 100,000 miles. If one leases their EV, degradation is not an issue.
There are those who point out the environmental impact of producing power for EVs. In Vermont, with mostly hydro power, not so much. But in those coal-powered areas of the country compared to the overall polluting of the transportation sector, the pollution of those coal-burning plants is less. According to a March 30, 2020, Forbes article, “Yes, Electric Cars Are Cleaner When The Power Comes From Coal,” a study from the universities of Exeter and Cambridge in the UK and Nijmegen in the Netherlands, “concluded that electric cars lead to lower carbon emission overall, even if electricity generation still relies on fossil fuels.” Renewable energy is on the increase and will provide environmentally friendly power for EVs, hopefully entirely in the future.
The price of EVs can be an issue, but there are those that are now comparable to a gas vehicle. Also, many are now coming out of leases at used prices with all the added savings of ownership. Leasing a new one is another option at lower monthly payments.
As an EV enthusiast, I encourage others to test drive one, look at video reviews on YouTube and join the many EV owner groups on Facebook, which provide valuable information on their experiences. Now having owned four EVs, I’ll never go back to a gas-powered vehicle. EVs are just too much fun to drive.
Steve Moorhead lives in Montpelier.
