Access to voting is a crucial part of a healthy democracy and Vermont prides itself on enacting policies that promote equal access to democracy. By breaking down barriers for Vermonters to register and vote through the creation of systems such as online voter registration, Election Day registration, early voting and automatic voter registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles, Vermont has long prioritized election reforms that put voter accessibility at the forefront.
Just last year, despite reluctance from Gov. Phil Scott, Vermont joined a handful of states in passing a temporary measure to make universal vote-by-mail in the 2020 general election, a reality. This measure was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and aimed to protect the health and safety of Vermonters and to ensure ease of access to voting.
This measure, which was supported by Secretary of State Jim Condos, legislative leaders, Vermonters and advocates, ensured every registered Vermont voter received a ballot for the 2020 general election. And it was widely successful. More than 75% of voters voted absentee and more than 73% of registered voters participated in the election, casting nearly 371,000 votes total and shattering the records set in 2008.
Concerns of fraud raised by several Republican legislators during the measure’s floor debate — and raised by a handful of Republican electeds, former electeds and community members in the form of a lawsuit — unsurprisingly proved to be unfounded. Upon review, the Secretary of State’s Office found only seven ballots in question, and further review by the attorney general found only one worthy of prosecution, which he credited to a “provocateur” who was attempting to expose flaws in the system.
Thankfully, efforts to support and enable Vermont voters with accessibility measures have continued this year. Early in the 2021 legislative session, Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, of Bradford, led the charge on a bill, which has since become enacted, that gave towns the flexibility to mail ballots to registered voters ahead of Town Meeting Day. This past week, the Senate Committee on Government Operations voted out S.15, a bill that would make universal vote-by-mail a permanent feature of Vermont’s general elections.
With Condos leading the charge on universal vote-by-mail and with widespread support from legislative leaders and community members, it seems likely this important reform crosses the finish line this year. And — one might think — with less reluctance than in the previous year.
As Vermont moves through the COVID-19 pandemic and looks to the future, it’s crucial we learn from our successes and work to build a more resilient future for Vermont. Whether or not Vermonters choose to vote in person on Election Day or vote by mail is ultimately their choice, but that choice is necessary to ensure equity of access to democracy. Pandemic or not, it’s hard to argue against access.
Ashley Moore lives in East Calais.
