Mr. Thayer: Re your commentary, Teaching Lies vs. Truth:
“As if the school closures and mask mandates based on no real science aren’t bad enough, now, teachers’ unions, school boards and some educators are indoctrinating our children with Critical Race Theory Equity, the 1619 Project, Critical Gender and all the other filth and lies that they can sneak into a lesson plan.”
You are friends, or acquainted with a broad range of people, many of whom are educators that you have known for years; people whom you consider friends and grew up with from childhood. Do you really think so little of these friends (educated professionals!) that you accuse them of indoctrinating your children? Do you have so little respect for those friends to make such outrageous public comments? Do you even really know what goes on in a classroom today? (Based on your comments, I would say not!)
Have you sat down with any of those friends to have a conversation with them about what is going on in their schools? I mean a real conversation where you listen to, understand, and not reply with anger, judgments, rhetoric and accusations, a real conversation where you truly want the real picture of what is happening in the classrooms of today’s students, in the lives of so many of the students?
Can you, in good conscience, look at your educator friends and call them dishonest and unprofessional to their face? That is pretty much what you are saying in your opening statement.
I invite you, anytime, to ask to visit any classroom to witness the “filth and lies” taking place on a day-to-day basis. I guarantee you would have an awakening as to what educators do for today’s youth. You can start with me and my classroom!
And I thought you were a Christian … hypocrite much?
Kim Moore lives in Wallingford.
