This week, COVID-19 case counts in Vermont reached their highest point since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. In response, both President Pro Tem Becca Balint and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski released statements renewing their August calls for Governor Scott to implement a statewide mask policy to protect the health and safety of Vermonters, and decrease the impacts of high community transmission in our schools, health systems, businesses and families.
The state of the pandemic is an alarming but predictable result of a failure of Governor Scott and the administration to implement evidence-based policies to control the pandemic. A year ago, Vermonters saw leadership that emphasized following the science and CDC guidance to protect the health and safety of Vermonters. Today’s message couldn’t be more different.
Just last month, Governor Scott faced backlash for making claims that statewide masking protocols aren’t effective, despite scientific evidence to the contrary. Just weeks ago, when asked why case counts were rising across Vermont, he stated, “I don’t know, I wish I had the answer.” And at a recent press conference, he admitted that the vaccine alone hasn’t been as successful at preventing deaths as they had hoped, but declined to pursue other successful, data-informed strategies.
Throughout the summer and fall, there was a consistent outcry for statewide masking protocols per CDC guidance. But those calls fell on deaf ears. In August, as the school year approached, Governor Scott and administration officials rejected calls for more guidance, support and additional protocols to protect the health, safety and education of Vermont’s children.
So, school administrators, pediatricians, public health experts and parents called for action. That same month, Department of Health employees issued a letter expressing concern with the lack of “adequate COVID-19 prevention guidance” from administration officials. Some communities even tried to implement their own protocols, in absence of statewide leadership, but were struck down by the administration, leading to broader calls from municipal leaders for statewide protocols or authority to implement them at the municipal level.
Since day one, we all have known vaccinations are a crucial part of a comprehensive, layered strategy to reduce hospitalizations and deaths and prevent the emergence of new variants — and vaccinations alone will not prevent transmission, hospitalizations and deaths.
Despite that case counts have reached their highest levels, and despite that the delta surge has claimed more Vermonters since the start of September than it did during the first eight months of the pandemic, Governor Scott has continued to refuse to change course.
Governor Scott has the tools to implement necessary changes. The current state of the pandemic was predictable and preventable and it's well past time to change course. We are again calling on Governor Scott to adopt a statewide, data-driven mask policy to protect the health and safety of Vermonters and decrease the impacts of high community transmission on our schools, health systems, businesses and families.
Ashley Moore of East Calais is the director of Alliance for a Better Vermont organization.
