I read two articles recently about the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS). One was actually a letter to the board of trustees from John Casella II and Lyle Jepson. While they are clear that “Now is the time to acknowledge the problem and boldly take action,” they also expressed several concerns about the proposed Transformation Plan. They voiced strong doubts that the merger will achieve meaningful cost savings. Their ultimate concern for Castleton University is the merger “will damage its brand” and thereby undermine Castleton’s success in recruiting out-of-state students who are so “vital to our region’s economy.” This ill-conceived merger plan has the potential to do far more harm than good, and does not solve the real problem: cost.
The second article, written by Lola Duffort, education writer for VTDigger, provides clear evidence that the problem is not a “demographic challenge” at all, but a cost problem. Free tuition programs made possible by the COVID funding have been “maxed out” with Vermont students being put on “wait lists.” Chancellor Zdatny admitted “Student interest far exceeded our expectations.” Carolyn Weir was not surprised, noting “cost has been a key factor all along,” with declining enrollments at VSCS clearly linked to affordability, not demographics. Yes, a single program which addresses affordability has turned a “demographic problem” into “wait lists” of Vermont students desiring a VSCS education! What more proof do we need that the real solution is investment in affordability?
VSCS has been mislabeled as “broken” in order to promote an austerity-driven transformation while the real problem is decades of underfunding. Vermont ranks 50th, dead last, in funding higher education. In fact, during the past three decades, the family share of the cost of higher education at VSCS increased from 60% to 87% while the state share decreased from 40% to 13%. In no other state do students cover a larger share of the costs of public higher education than Vermont, where students shoulder 87% of the burden. And yet, despite Vermont’s robust high school graduation rates, “demographics” are often blamed for declining enrollments at VSCS. The problem is not demographics — the problem is austerity. The good news is the Vermont Legislature has stepped up to begin to meet funding needs: $21 million in bridge funding, $30.5 million annual appropriation, a $5 million increase. Sadly, the transformation plan will waste tens of millions of state dollars that could be better used to increase enrollment by reducing education costs for students and their families.
In fact, the individual institutions within the VSCS have a track record of delivering true education and serving all of Vermont’s communities. The future of that success is threatened by the perverse belief that austerity is somehow more “sustainable” than investment. Vermont’s leaders need to recognize higher education as a public good worthy of our investment, and the VSCS needs leaders who whole-heartedly support that vision. It is not too late to act on the concerns voiced by Casella, Jepson, and so many other stakeholders and concerned citizens who have written letters, spoken up in meetings and offered input opposing this plan. I urge the VSCS board of trustees to do the right thing for our young people and our future.
David Mook lives in Poultney.
