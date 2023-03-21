Much has already been written about the waste, poor decisions, botched communication, lack of transparency, and exclusion of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community from the transformation process of the Vermont State Colleges System.
An even bigger problem is the woefully inadequate, misguided vision and mission for a statewide university system. The new Vermont State University mission statement leads off with a less-than inspiring purpose: preparing students for work. Adding “meaningful” before work does not fix the problem. The why is not stated clearly, if at all. The following mission statements include these inspiring ideals which are totally missing from the VSU mission: human development and well-being; a sense of purpose; improve the human condition; realize their highest potential; a life of scholarship, service and professional contribution; to improve the quality of life for all; to ensure the survival of this and future generations.
Arcadia University provides a distinctively global, integrative and personal learning experience for intellectually curious undergraduate and graduate students in preparation for a life of scholarship, service and professional contribution.
The primary purpose of the University of Wisconsin–Madison is to provide a learning environment in which faculty, staff and students can discover, examine critically, preserve and transmit the knowledge, wisdom and values that will help ensure the survival of this and future generations and improve the quality of life for all.
University of Wisconsin System: The mission of the system is to develop human resources, to discover and disseminate knowledge, to extend knowledge and its application beyond the boundaries of its campuses and to serve and stimulate society by developing in students heightened intellectual, cultural and humane sensitivities, scientific, professional and technological expertise and a sense of purpose. Inherent in this broad mission are methods of instruction, research, extended training and public service designed to educate people and improve the human condition. Basic to every purpose of the system is the search for truth.
Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin, tried in 2015 to remove the phrases “improve the human condition” and “search for truth” from the Wisconsin University mission and replace them with “workforce development.” Fortunately, common sense prevailed. Those important concepts were retained, and workforce development was not added.
While Scott Walker failed in Wisconsin, here in Vermont, “truth” and “humanity” are totally absent from the new VSU mission. Additionally, the VSC Board of Trustees, chancellor and new president have made “workforce development” the focus of the VSU transformation, along with the mantras “job-ready graduates” and “meeting the needs of the economy,” concepts that do not appear in university missions. In those missions we see human development valued, the goal of preparing graduates with a sense of purpose and a readiness to serve, graduates focused on improving the quality of life for all, and meeting the needs of people and the planet to ensure the survival of this and future generations.
I encourage everyone interested in the future, and especially those involved in the VSCS transformation, to invest just 17 minutes to view Zoe Weil’s Ted Talk, “The World Becomes What You Teach.” Weil shares a great deal of wisdom about the purpose and mission of education.
Of course, workforce development is important to the economy and jobs are important to our students. That said, how can we have a meaningful discussion about the future of higher education that connects more to the economy than to their humanity, that prioritizes “workforce development” over the development of their true human potential? And yet, here we are…
Higher education is a public good with societal benefits that potentially far outweigh economic concerns, if we make those human benefits our mission. What if our mission was to empower students to create and live meaningful lives? What kind of world might we have then?
My students tell me over and over they want to “help others,” “make a difference,” “change the world.” A New Possible is real, and the opportunity is here, now. Our young people and future generations deserve no less. We need senior leadership with the courage and wisdom to shift from a “workforce-connected” focus to a human-centered vision and mission. There is a great deal at stake for Vermont, for our young people, and for our collective future. We can do this.
David A. Mook lives in Poultney.
