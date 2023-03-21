Much has already been written about the waste, poor decisions, botched communication, lack of transparency, and exclusion of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community from the transformation process of the Vermont State Colleges System.

An even bigger problem is the woefully inadequate, misguided vision and mission for a statewide university system. The new Vermont State University mission statement leads off with a less-than inspiring purpose: preparing students for work. Adding “meaningful” before work does not fix the problem. The why is not stated clearly, if at all. The following mission statements include these inspiring ideals which are totally missing from the VSU mission: human development and well-being; a sense of purpose; improve the human condition; realize their highest potential; a life of scholarship, service and professional contribution; to improve the quality of life for all; to ensure the survival of this and future generations.

