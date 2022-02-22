For those who really want to understand, this anecdote explains the problem with racial and ethnic mascots.
“A white man and an elderly Native man became pretty good friends, so the white guy decided to ask him: ‘What do you think about Indian mascots?’
“The Native elder responded, ‘Here’s what you’ve got to understand. When you look at Black people, you see ghosts of all the slavery and the rapes and the hangings and the chains. When you look at Jews, you see ghosts of all those bodies piled up in death camps. And those ghosts keep you trying to do the right thing.
‘But when you look at us, you don’t see the ghosts of the little babies with their heads smashed in by rifle butts at the Big Hole, or the old folks dying by the side of the trail on the way to Oklahoma while their families cried and tried to make them comfortable, or the dead mothers at Wounded Knee or the little kids at Sand Creek who were shot for target practice. You don’t see any ghosts at all. Instead, you see casinos and drunks and junk cars and shacks.
‘Well, we see those ghosts. And they make our hearts sad and they hurt our little children. And when we try to say something, you tell us, get over it. This is America. Look at the American dream.
‘But as long as you’re calling us Redskins and doing tomahawk chops, we can’t look at the American dream because those things remind us we are not real human beings to you. And when people aren’t humans, you can turn them into slaves or kill six million of them or shoot them down with Hotchkiss guns and throw them into mass graves at Wounded Knee.
‘No, we’re not looking at the American dream. And why should we? We still haven’t woken up from the American nightmare.’” — source unknown.
Although the source is unknown, the wisdom and warning in these words is clear for those who really want to understand. Sadly, there are still some among us slinging ‘woke’ as a derogatory term to describe those others who express empathy, compassion, humility and understanding when confronted with offensive ethnic and racial slurs and mascots. There is hope in the words of the poet Theodore Roethke: “I take my waking slow. / I learn by going where I have to go.”
David A. Mook lives in Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.