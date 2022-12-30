The Vermont State Colleges System has launched a plan to consolidate Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into a single entity called Vermont State University. The Select Committee report in 2021 revealed a woefully misguided focus, “a workforce-connected future.”
While “workforce development” and “meeting the needs of the economy” are important considerations, human development and meeting the needs of people and the planet should be the focus and purpose of higher education. I expressed my concerns at that time and again when the transformation plan was launched without an approved Vision, Mission or Values Statement. More than a year into the transformation process, a formal Mission Statement was eventually approved by the VSCS board of trustees, and more recently, a Values Statement was published. Even so, the ongoing plan reflects the original focus and still lacks a truly meaningful vision.
Jane Goodall, the eminent primatologist and anthropologist, observed, “Bizarre, isn’t it, that the most intellectual creature, surely, that’s ever lived on the planet, is destroying its only home.” Goodall suggests, “If we are putting hope for the future of our planet in our young people, then they must have the tools and feel empowered to take on the world’s greatest challenges.”
Two excellent books provide the vision, inspiration and solution. “The New Possible — Visions of Our World Beyond Crisis” is a book of essays by some of the most brilliant minds on the planet. For example: Helena Norberg-Hodge (a pioneer on the economics of personal, social and ecological well-being) warns the current system threatens to transform us from homo sapiens (wise man) into homo economicus (working man). It seems I am not alone in questioning the groupthink which believes artificial intelligence, virtual reality and Alexa on our coffee tables will solve humanity’s most pressing problems.
The second book, “The World Becomes What We Teach” by Zoe Weil, does reveal the solution. Students tell Weil the biggest problems facing humanity are “Climate change/global warming, war, poverty, oppression, cruelty.” The goal of education is to empower young people with the “knowledge, tools and motivation” to solve these problems. Some argue it isn’t fair to dump these problems on young people. What isn’t fair is not giving them what they will need to make the world better than the one handed them. I encourage everyone interested in the future of higher education to invest just 17 minutes to view Zoe Weil’s Ted Talk, “The World Becomes What You Teach.” Her vision is worthy of reflection if we are to create a truly meaningful transformation of higher education in Vermont.
Goodall, Weil and so many other wise voices are the canaries in the coal mine, issuing warnings, and yet we keep digging a deeper hole. Of all the great thinkers, past and present, who have seriously considered the purpose of education, not one, that I can find, has named “workforce development,” let alone made it the top priority. Of course, workforce development is important to the economy, but how can we have a meaningful discussion about the future of higher education that connects more to the economy than to our humanity, that prioritizes “workforce development” over the development of “our true human potential?”
Higher education is a public good with societal benefits that far outweigh economic concerns. Walt Whitman recognized the value of educated citizens as critical to a functioning democracy. The events of Jan. 6 and the ongoing threats to our democracy should make it evident that educating citizens must take priority over training workers. And we can do both. Our young people and future generations deserve no less.
A great many people including faculty, staff and administrators at all of the VSCS institutions are working really hard to make the VTSU transformation successful. All we need is leadership with the courage and wisdom to shift from a “workforce-connected” focus to a human-centered vision and mission. In “The New Possible,” Dr. Vandana Shiva, recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the most powerful women on the globe, wrote, “This is how I cultivate hope … by connecting our deepest humanity to what is possible.” Yes, a VTSU plan connected to our deepest humanity would indeed be cause for hope. In her brilliant poem, “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman said it well: “… if only we’re brave enough to see it, / if only we’re brave enough to be it.”
David A. Mook lives in Poultney.
