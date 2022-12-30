The Vermont State Colleges System has launched a plan to consolidate Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College into a single entity called Vermont State University. The Select Committee report in 2021 revealed a woefully misguided focus, “a workforce-connected future.”

While “workforce development” and “meeting the needs of the economy” are important considerations, human development and meeting the needs of people and the planet should be the focus and purpose of higher education. I expressed my concerns at that time and again when the transformation plan was launched without an approved Vision, Mission or Values Statement. More than a year into the transformation process, a formal Mission Statement was eventually approved by the VSCS board of trustees, and more recently, a Values Statement was published. Even so, the ongoing plan reflects the original focus and still lacks a truly meaningful vision.

