Disingenuous is not nearly a strong enough word to describe Nolan Atkins’ recent commentary about the decision to remove books from Vermont State University libraries. Provost Atkins is careful in his wording to clarify VSU is not “closing” the libraries. He appears equally careful in leaving out the important word “all” when describing the decision to move to a “digital resource library.” To be clear, President Grewal’s email to students and faculty announced a “new all-digital academic library.” The term “digital first” was also tossed into the discussion, and then the idea of a “balance” of materials. Now, Atkins is saying, “We will engage with librarians and faculty to identify which frequently used books” and other print materials will be retained, but he is not at all clear about who will make those final decisions. He acknowledges libraries are “the heart of our campuses, and we will be engaging …” but after the major decision has already been made. Is it any wonder students, faculty, staff and so many others are confused and angry?

This is only the latest in a series of poor decisions handed down from the chancellor’s office and senior leadership in the transformation of the Vermont State Colleges System, decisions made without thinking them through, without considering unintended consequences, and without meaningful input from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community resources. Too many “Town Halls” and “Listening Sessions” have been held after decisions have been announced, usually by email. Too many times, the voices and concerns of those most impacted (students, faculty, staff) have been ignored.

