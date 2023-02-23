Disingenuous is not nearly a strong enough word to describe Nolan Atkins’ recent commentary about the decision to remove books from Vermont State University libraries. Provost Atkins is careful in his wording to clarify VSU is not “closing” the libraries. He appears equally careful in leaving out the important word “all” when describing the decision to move to a “digital resource library.” To be clear, President Grewal’s email to students and faculty announced a “new all-digital academic library.” The term “digital first” was also tossed into the discussion, and then the idea of a “balance” of materials. Now, Atkins is saying, “We will engage with librarians and faculty to identify which frequently used books” and other print materials will be retained, but he is not at all clear about who will make those final decisions. He acknowledges libraries are “the heart of our campuses, and we will be engaging …” but after the major decision has already been made. Is it any wonder students, faculty, staff and so many others are confused and angry?
This is only the latest in a series of poor decisions handed down from the chancellor’s office and senior leadership in the transformation of the Vermont State Colleges System, decisions made without thinking them through, without considering unintended consequences, and without meaningful input from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community resources. Too many “Town Halls” and “Listening Sessions” have been held after decisions have been announced, usually by email. Too many times, the voices and concerns of those most impacted (students, faculty, staff) have been ignored.
Of particular concern to those of us at Castleton are decisions that impact Castleton’s success in attracting students from 24 states and 35 countries. They bring in much-needed tuition dollars and contribute to the Vermont economy by spending out-of-state dollars on housing, recreation, food and entertainment, vehicles, clothing, and all kinds of goods and services at small businesses in Vermont cities and towns. When students enroll in online programs, those dollars stop. While online programs are available anywhere, Castleton offers unique opportunities for students who want a robust, in-person university experience. For some, that includes books in a library.
It’s sad that senior leadership could think of our students as “consumers of degree programs.” This diploma-mill language is a dehumanizing insult to the young men and women in my classes. The first journal prompt I give students every semester is a simple question: “Why are you here?” They tell me they are here to continue to compete in the sports they love, to have new experiences, to make new friends, to leave home, to learn, to grow as a person, to become adults, to find a soulmate, to help others, to make a difference, to change the world, and, of course, to prepare for careers. They express an impressive and healthy balance of idealism and pragmatism. They deserve to be seen as whole human beings, not merely as future workers and consumers of degree programs.
Provost Atkins extends an invitation to “imagine with us.” Since the first select committee report, I have urged the chancellor and others to imagine a bigger vision for Vermont State Colleges System transformation. OK, let’s imagine together. The current plan’s focus is a “workforce-connected future.” Imagine instead, a plan focused on a human-centered future. Given that focus, not surprisingly, the current plan prioritizes “workforce development” with the goal of “Job-Ready” graduates. I cannot imagine a lower bar for higher education. Imagine instead, a plan that prioritizes human development. Instead of seeing our students as “consumers of degree programs,” imagine them as whole human beings deserving of a meaningful education. What would “curriculum optimization” look like then? Instead of “preparing students with stackable credentials to enter the world of work,” maybe our curriculum would empower students with the life-skills and abilities they need to live meaningful lives, solve problems, make a difference, and change the world. The current plan is designed narrowly to “meet the needs of the economy.” Imagine a plan designed to meet the larger needs of people and the planet. What kind of a world might we have then?
There is a great deal at stake for Vermont, for our young people, and for our collective future. The ultimate success of the VSU transformation depends on students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members being included in the decision-making process going forward. It is my sincere hope that Provost Atkins, President Grewal and Chancellor Zdatny are listening.
David Mook is part-time faculty and lives in Poultney.
