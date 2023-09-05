As you shop for back-to-school supplies for your kids or food for the Labor Day cookout, consider this: The clerks, shelf stockers, truck drivers and factory workers who make that possible can all be legally forced to pay money to a union or else be fired. You see, Vermont is currently one of the 23 forced-unionism states in America.

Why? Since Vermont doesn’t have a right to work law to guarantee union membership and financial support are strictly voluntary for workers, a union boss can legally have a worker fired for not paying union dues or fees. If you think that sounds wrong and unjust, you’re hardly alone. Poll after poll reveals over 80% of Americans agree that it’s wrong to subject workers to this kind of union compulsion.