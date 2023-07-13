The last 48 hours have tested us full force. We, at Capstone Community Action, are facing historic flooding across our service area of Orange, Washington and Lamoille counties. We’ve seen the devastation up close with cars floating down Main Street in Barre and residents trapped in their homes or evacuating to the safety of higher ground. For those of us who experienced Tropical Storm Irene, this storm is a fierce memory and appears to be just as destructive and dangerous.
Currently, Capstone’s office and Head Start in Barre are closed due to flooding; however, our staff are still hard at work and our offices in Morrisville, Randolph and Bradford are staffed and open on Wednesday. We are working hard to reopen in Barre and are incredibly grateful to our road, police, EMS and fire departments who are already heroes in this emergency.
Capstone is in action, helping to provide the most vulnerable with safe shelter, essentials, services and nutritious food. We are working with our partners to ensure unhoused Vermonters are not left behind, and are connecting with community, city, town and state partners to ensure we are moving quickly to alleviate the immediate impacts of this disaster. We have staff on site at emergency shelters in Lamoille and Barre, and are checking on emergency apartments, connecting with clients to ensure they are safe. We are also coordinating direct food security support in the neighborhoods that need it most and are working to establish an emergency fund for small businesses in our community.
Looking ahead, we already know this will be a long recovery effort. We see with heavy hearts the destruction of housing and businesses that are desperately needed to keep our communities strong. We have done this before, and we can do it again because we are #VtStrong. Vermonters will need many warm meals, rides to work, a safe place to live and early education for their children. Capstone will be there: steady, strong and serving.
From all of us at Capstone, please stay safe, strong and working together as proud Vermonters.
Sue Minter is executive director of Capstone Community Action.