The last 48 hours have tested us full force. We, at Capstone Community Action, are facing historic flooding across our service area of Orange, Washington and Lamoille counties. We’ve seen the devastation up close with cars floating down Main Street in Barre and residents trapped in their homes or evacuating to the safety of higher ground. For those of us who experienced Tropical Storm Irene, this storm is a fierce memory and appears to be just as destructive and dangerous.

Currently, Capstone’s office and Head Start in Barre are closed due to flooding; however, our staff are still hard at work and our offices in Morrisville, Randolph and Bradford are staffed and open on Wednesday. We are working hard to reopen in Barre and are incredibly grateful to our road, police, EMS and fire departments who are already heroes in this emergency.