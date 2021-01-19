One hundred members of the Vermont National Guard have been sent to Washington to prevent our Capitol and our leaders from assault by our own citizens, who have already murdered a police officer. In Montpelier, school will be canceled on Inauguration Day out of fear violent insurrectionists could attack their own capital city. Across the country, school systems aren’t allowing their students to watch the inauguration, for fear they may witness violence and even assassination. Five Americans, including a police officer, are dead. Without a doubt, this is one of the most shameful moments in American history.
At the core of all of this is a remarkable series of preposterous lies. Democrats, we are told, are part of an international satanic cult of pedophiles. Pope Francis, Queen Elizabeth and the biggest stars in Hollywood are members. Only a secret force led by Donald Trump and the U.S. military can stop them, and will soon take over the country. The election of 2020 was fraudulent, and Donald Trump won by millions of votes.
Sadly, many Americans have been misled by politicians and news sources who give life to these claims in the hope of gathering power and advertising dollars. To these ordinary Americans, I say turn away from this movement while your dignity and reputations are intact. Do you want to be associated with the violent mob that beat a police officer to death? Are you on the side of the people who stripped another officer of his weapons and shouted “Kill him with his own gun!”? Do you want your children and grandchildren to remember you as one who supported a gallows on the Capitol lawn, death threats to politicians, and desecration of our national heritage?
To the Republican leaders and conservative media personalities who continue to spread disinformation: you are responsible for this stain on our nation. There can be no chance for America to heal until you tell the truth. There is no cult of liberal pedophiles. Joe Biden won the election by a large margin, fair and square, and is our rightful next president.
To those who have supported Donald Trump: Now you can see where this is headed, and you have a choice. It doesn’t matter whether you stormed the Capitol, stood peacefully on the Capitol lawn, or cheered on the insurrectionists from home. If you don’t reject this movement, you will forever be associated with the murderous invasion that happened on Jan. 6, and all the ugliness that will inevitably follow. Were you raised right? Do you believe in human dignity and the promise of our democracy? If so, reject this violent, fantasy-based assault on our nation, or forever be linked to one of the most shameful moments in our history. More than ever, America needs you to do the right thing.
Gary Miller lives in Montpelier.
